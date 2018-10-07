Bundesliga wrap: RB Leipzig up to second after big win

Marcel Sabitzer and Timo Werner both scored twice as RB Leipzig moved up to second place in the Bundesliga with a 6-0 thrashing of Nurnberg.

It was to prove a second consecutive away drubbing for the visitors, who were beaten 7-0 by Borussia Dortmund at the end of last month.

Timo Werner

Kevin Kampl and Yussuf Poulsen set up the win with two goals in the opening seven minutes, before Sabitzer and Werner both added to the score-sheet before half-time.

The pair each doubled their tally before the hour-mark and Tim Leibold's 62nd-minute red card threatened more problems for the visitors, but the 10 men dug deep to keep the final score relatively respectable.

After falling 2-1 to Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek, Hoffenheim were beaten by the same scoreline at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ante Rebic and Luka Jovic gave the visitors a 2-0 lead before Rebic was sent off in the 64th minute for a second bookable offence.

Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson reduced the deficit for Hoffenheim in the 82nd minute, but the home side were not able to hit back for a point.

In the third Bundesliga game played on Sunday, mid-table Freiburg were held to a goalless draw by Bayer Leverkusen.