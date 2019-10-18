Bulgaria head coach Krasimir Balakov resigns

Krasimir Balakov has quit as Bulgaria coach in the wake of the 6-0 Euro 2020 qualifying defeat to England which was marred by racist abuse.

England’s black players were targeted by monkey chanting in Monday night’s match, which Balakov said he had not heard.

He later issued a statement apologising to the England players and to anyone offended by the abusive chanting. England manager Gareth Southgate talks to the referee during the Bulgaria v England match in Sofia (Nick Potts/PA)

A spokesman for the Bulgarian Football Union confirmed to the PA news agency on Friday afternoon that Balakov, who featured for his country in their run to the World Cup semi-finals in 1994, had tendered his resignation.