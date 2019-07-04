News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Buffon returns ‘home’ after rejoining Juventus

Thursday, July 04, 2019 - 03:47 PM

Former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has returned “home” after rejoining Juventus on a one-year contract.

The 41-year-old enjoyed a trophy-laden 17 years with the Serie A champions before moving to Paris St Germain last summer.

World Cup winner Buffon, who underwent a medical on Thursday morning, arrives on a free transfer after lifting the Ligue 1 title during his single season in France.

“After a year away from Turin, Gianluigi Buffon has returned to Juventus after penning in a one-year contract which will tie him to the club until 30 June 2020,” read a statement on Juve’s official website.

“Buffon is back home!”

Buffon was capped 176 times by his country and tasted World Cup glory under Marcello Lippi in 2006.

In addition to his international success, he won nine Serie A titles and four Italian cups with Juve after signing from Parma in 2001.

Buffon will be managed by former Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri and play alongside ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey in Turin.

He becomes the club’s third free transfer of the summer following the arrivals of Wales international Ramsey and former PSG team-mate Adrien Rabiot.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Ellen White: We’ve taken time to feel the pain – now we want to end on a high

Waterford's Damien Delaney calls time on career

Moving to Everton freed me from pressure at Barcelona – Andre Gomes

Manchester City pay top money for hot Rod

Gianluigi BuffonItaly Serie AJuventusTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Thursday 66 has Shane Lowry among the Irish Open leaders

Harriet Dart sets up Ashleigh Barty showdown after storming into third round

Moving to Everton freed me from pressure at Barcelona – Andre Gomes

Manchester City pay top money for hot Rod


Lifestyle

New departure: Landmark JFK terminal transformed into a retro-style hotel

TV's Ben Fogle: Why I want my children to go wild

Independence Day USA: Red, white and blue food to celebrate July 4

Tom Dunne on life after heart surgery

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

  • 18
  • 25
  • 30
  • 35
  • 41
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »