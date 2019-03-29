Buckley secures derby joy for Bohs

Bohemians 1 - 0 St Patrick’s Athletic

Keith Buckley’s first-half strike got Bohemians back to winning ways as St Patrick’s Athletic’s worrying slump continued at Dalymount Park.

It’s a third successive defeat without a goal for the Inchicore side. They also lost midfielder Brandon Miele to injury in the first half before striker Mikey Drennan was sent off late on. After impressive starts to the season, both sides’ form had dipped in recent weeks.

Though the home side started on the front foot, it was St Pat’s who should have been ahead on four minutes from the first, dubiously awarded, corner of the game. Bohemians only half-cleared Brandon Miele’s delivery. The ball was knocked back into the area where Rhys McCabe brought a fine reaction save from James Talbot with a left-foot volley.

Encouraged by that, St Pat’s enjoyed a good spell of possession as Bohemians laboured for a time to get out of their own half. Miele had a shot blocked away before Bohemians passed their way back into the game to create their first opening on 22 minutes.

Buckley’s sublime diagonal ball picked out the negligently marked Dinny Corcoran. The big striker’s effort curled round Saints’ keeper Brendan Clarke towards the far post. Right-back Simon Madden got back to head away from virtually on the line.

A cleverly worked free kick involving Keith Ward and Kevin Devaney had St Pat’s at sixes and sevens at the back before they scrambled the ball away for a corner as Bohemians were now well on top.

Ward was there again with another free kick just past the half-hour, arcing his strike up and over the wall only to see the ball come back off the outside of a post. Deserving to be ahead, it was little surprise when Bohemians duly took the lead two minutes before half-time.

Corcoran threaded Devaney in on goal. And though Clarke made a fine parry save, the ball broke for Buckley who showed excellent composure to curl the ball to the roof of the net from the edge of the area.

St Pat’s were out early for the second half and showed more purpose from the resumption.

A long throw from McCabe almost brought an equaliser five minutes in; Lee Desmond hooking over the crossbar from close range after Bohemians couldn’t clear the loose ball. Chris Forrester then tried to spark the revival on 64 minutes only to shoot Madden’s cross straight into the arms of Talbot.

Ward lifted the siege, winning a free kick which he curled not far wide. The game was then up for Harry Kenny’s disjointed side on 77 minutes when Drennan was shown a straight red card, apparently for dissent.

Bohemians:

Talbot; Pender, Cornwall, Finnerty, Leahy; Grant (Swan, 90+2), Levingston, Buckley, Devaney; Ward (Mandroiu, 86); Corcoran.

St Patrick’s Athletic:

B. Clarke; Madden, Webster, Desmond, Bermingham; McCabe (Shaw, 68), Clifford; D. Clarke, Forrester (Doona, 81), Miele (Lennon, 39); Drennan.

Referee: Rob Rogers (Dublin).