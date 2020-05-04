News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Bruno Fernandes says every Man Utd match is a battle and he is a ‘warrior’

Bruno Fernandes says every Man Utd match is a battle and he is a ‘warrior’
By Press Association
Monday, May 04, 2020 - 02:35 PM

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has described himself as a “warrior” and says he views every match as a battle.

The Portugal international made a huge impact for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side after signing in January and was voted the Premier League player of the month for February.

Fernandes helped United to an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And the 25-year-old believes his fighting spirit and will to win is key to his game.

With all of the respect, because you need to have respect for your opponent, but you need to beat them. If you don't beat them, they will beat you.

In a Q&A with the United website, Fernandes was asked to describe himself as a player and replied: “Warrior, because for me every game is a battle. You need to go out to the game and just understand you need to beat your opponent.

“With all of the respect, because you need to have respect for your opponent, but you need to beat them. If you don’t beat them, they will beat you. It doesn’t matter who is on the other team.

“If it is a friend, because I have friends playing in the Premier League, I don’t care. At that moment I will be the biggest enemy they can have.”

Fernandes has been deployed mainly in an attacking midfield role by Solskjaer after often playing in a slightly deeper position for previous club Sporting Lisbon.

He says he takes inspiration from former Barcelona and Spain great Andres Iniesta.

Fernandes says he is inspired by Andres Iniesta (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Fernandes says he is inspired by Andres Iniesta (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Fernandes added: “The one I liked to watch and follow was Iniesta, because Iniesta is a mix between an eight and a 10.

“It is a way I can do better, between eight and 10. It is the guy who always likes to have the ball, take the risks, and I think Iniesta was one of the best in the world.

“For me, it was impressive how Iniesta finished his career without the Ballon d’Or [award]. With everything he won, it is difficult for me to understand!”

More on this topic

Paul Pogba aims to be ready when football resumes after the lockdownPaul Pogba aims to be ready when football resumes after the lockdown

Andy Cole starts kidney research fund after personal strugglesAndy Cole starts kidney research fund after personal struggles

Manchester United hope to return to training next monthManchester United hope to return to training next month

Marcus Rashford feels stronger after ‘ups and downs’ with Jose MourinhoMarcus Rashford feels stronger after ‘ups and downs’ with Jose Mourinho


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Bruno FernandesTOPIC: Manchester United FC

More in this Section

Michael Moynihan: Opportunities now abound for Paul in not-so-normal timesMichael Moynihan: Opportunities now abound for Paul in not-so-normal times

Anthony Daly: How Limerick built a hurling legacyAnthony Daly: How Limerick built a hurling legacy

Rugby and Covid-19: 'There’s no rabbit to track down'Rugby and Covid-19: 'There’s no rabbit to track down'

Tweeting Titans: The top 20 inter-county player Twitter accountsTweeting Titans: The top 20 inter-county player Twitter accounts


Lifestyle

Here are our top TV picks for today.Monday's TV Highlights: Journey to Irish citizenship and season finale of Westworld

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 2, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 17
  • 21
  • 37
  • 46
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »