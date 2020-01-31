News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Bruce reveals record transfer target turned down Magpies move

Bruce reveals record transfer target turned down Magpies move
By Press Association
Friday, January 31, 2020 - 12:34 PM

Steve Bruce has revealed Newcastle came close to matching their £40million transfer record as they launched a big-money swoop for a midfielder.

The Magpies head coach, who also confirmed he had tried, but failed, to sign Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud on loan, was thrilled when the club had a bid accepted for an unnamed player, reportedly Lille’s Boubakary Soumare, only for the man in question to turn down a switch to Tyneside.

Bruce said: “We had a bid accepted that would have nearly got us to our record transfer eight days ago, where we had it accepted by the club and unfortunately, the player wanted to stay where he was.

“We were active – we were really, really active and it didn’t quite happen. We’ll just have to wait and see what we can do in the summer.

“We were close to it (the club’s record transfer) again, but couldn’t get it over the line, which is a big disappointment to us. He was our number one target and unfortunately, we couldn’t do it.”

Bruce was not expecting further incomings on the final day of the January transfer window, although there was a chance that midfielder Ki Sung-yueng could leave.

However, having added Tottenham full-back Danny Rose to the earlier loan acquisitions of Nabil Bentaleb and Valentino Lazaro – all three are expected to be in the squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash with lowly Norwich – he was satisfied with his lot.

Asked about Rose, who joined until the end of the season on Thursday, Bruce said: “He was playing for England in a World Cup qualifier in September and playing in the European Cup final a few months before that, so we’re delighted to get him.

“He’s a top player, the kid, and is arguably as good a left-back as there is in England.”

Rose arrived on Tyneside with speculation over a Saudi takeover, which broke last weekend, rumbling on.

However, Bruce insisted he had been told nothing is imminent on that front.

Asked what managing director Lee Charnley, his conduit to owner Mike Ashley, had said to him this week, he replied: “If there was something to talk about and something to tell me, he’ll tell me. I have a relationship with him that I think he would.

“At the moment all he’s said, there’s nothing in it. Okay, fine, let’s go to work and let’s see where we are.”

More on this topic

Charlton sign Aiden McGeady on loan from SunderlandCharlton sign Aiden McGeady on loan from Sunderland

Huddersfield goalkeeper Grabara spends second night in hospital with head injuryHuddersfield goalkeeper Grabara spends second night in hospital with head injury

Manchester United close on Bruno Fernandes dealManchester United close on Bruno Fernandes deal

Shane Duffy undergoes operation to remove blood clot from legShane Duffy undergoes operation to remove blood clot from leg

Boubakary SoumareOlivier GiroudSteve BrucePremier LeagueNewcastleNorwichNewcastle vs NorwichTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Munster announce signings of De Allende, Snyman, and Saracens winger GallagherMunster announce signings of De Allende, Snyman, and Saracens winger Gallagher

Stander: Every Ireland player has a point to proveStander: Every Ireland player has a point to prove

Charlton sign Aiden McGeady on loan from SunderlandCharlton sign Aiden McGeady on loan from Sunderland

Cork make three changes for Munster derby against unchanged TipperaryCork make three changes for Munster derby against unchanged Tipperary


Lifestyle

Eve Kelliher looks at the world of building and architecture‘We need to invest in Cork’

To say Martin McDonagh helps us laugh at ourselves is to oversimplify.Review: Safe laughs in Gaiety production of The Lieutenant of Inishmore

Music moves us — not just physically, but emotionally and psychologically, reducing stress and improving mood. And it’s been doing it for centuries, writes Ed PowerIn the mood: Power of music to lift your spirits

Aileen Lee chats to Anouk O’Connell, co-founder of OlannmorDesign/Life: Meet Anouk O’Connell, co-founder of Olannmor

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »