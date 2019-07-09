News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Bruce odds have tumbled as Newcastle look for Benitez replacement

Bruce odds have tumbled as Newcastle look for Benitez replacement
Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 03:03 PM

Newcastle are considering Steve Bruce as a possible replacement for Rafael Benitez as they prepare to head off to China for the Premier League Asia Trophy.

PA understands the 59-year-old Sheffield Wednesday boss is one of a series of potential candidates to have been identified as managing director Lee Charnley looks to fill the gap left by the Spaniard.

The club has been without a manager since Benitez’s contract expired on June 30 and a series of big names, including Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger, Patrick Vieira and Steven Gerrard, have distanced themselves from the vacancy.

With the squad due to fly out to the Far East on Saturday to take part in the tournament – with Premier League champions Manchester City, Wolves and West Ham – bookmakers’ odds on Bruce taking over tumbled dramatically on Tuesday.

Bruce, who was linked with Newcastle in 2015, was appointed by the Owls in February four months after parting company with Aston Villa and guided the club to a 12th-place finish in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Corbridge-born former Manchester United defender is a Geordie who has managed arch-rivals Sunderland as well as Sheffield United, Huddersfield, Wigan, Crystal Palace, Birmingham and Hull with varying degrees of success.

Steve Bruce, who managed Sunderland from 2009-11, is now being linked with the vacant Newcastle job (Clint Hughes/PA)
Steve Bruce, who managed Sunderland from 2009-11, is now being linked with the vacant Newcastle job (Clint Hughes/PA)

Newcastle’s search for a new boss has been complicated by the ongoing takeover process with owner Mike Ashley having been engaged in talks with a series of potential buyers, including the Dubai-based Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for weeks.

However, no deal is yet in place and the fact that Charnley has been instructed to find a manager suggests that the situation is unlikely to change in the short term.

Whoever does accept the task of stepping into Benitez’s shoes will face a major task to calm yet more stormy waters on Tyneside following another summer of turmoil.

Steve Bruce got Hull promoted to the Premier League twice and into an FA Cup final during his reign (Nick Potts/PA)
Steve Bruce got Hull promoted to the Premier League twice and into an FA Cup final during his reign (Nick Potts/PA)

The Spaniard’s departure has sparked further talk of rebellion among sections of a fanbase which has been at war with Ashley for much of his time at the helm, but there has been upheaval too in the squad.

Leicester’s £30million swoop for Ayoze Perez last week has seen the club’s leading scorer follow the runner-up, Salomon Rondon, who has returned to parent club West Brom, with midfielder Mohamed Diame and loan signings Kenedy and Antonio Barreca having already left.

Manchester United are expected to formalise their interest in midfielder Sean Longstaff in the coming days, while Isaac Hayden has made no secret of his desire to quit St James’ Park for family reasons.

That would leave the new manager without as much as half of what might be considered his strongest team.

With the first game of the new season – the Magpies entertain Arsenal on August 11 – a little more than a month away, there is serious rebuilding work to do before the transfer window closes if the club is to avoid another tooth-and-nail scrap for top-flight survival.

Just how much control a new manager would have over that process under Ashley’s regime could dictate who the club is able to recruit.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Fitzgerald Stadium capacity reduced for Kerry v Mayo clash

More on this topic

Jay Rodriguez completes Burnley return from West BromJay Rodriguez completes Burnley return from West Brom

Footballer Daniel Sturridge: I’ll pay anything to get stolen dog backFootballer Daniel Sturridge: I’ll pay anything to get stolen dog back

Wantaway Pogba has been respectful and professional in every way – RaiolaWantaway Pogba has been respectful and professional in every way – Raiola

Marko Arnautovic completes Shanghai SIPG switchMarko Arnautovic completes Shanghai SIPG switch

Lee CharnleyMike AshleySteve BrucePremier LeagueNewcastleTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Serena Williams comes through Riske quarter-final at WimbledonSerena Williams comes through Riske quarter-final at Wimbledon

Jay Rodriguez completes Burnley return from West BromJay Rodriguez completes Burnley return from West Brom

Roger Federer talks up Kei Nishikori ahead of quarter-finalRoger Federer talks up Kei Nishikori ahead of quarter-final

Ireland to take on USA as part of World Cup winner's victory tourIreland to take on USA as part of World Cup winner's victory tour


Lifestyle

It’s the latest green juice the wellness world is loving.What is chlorophyll water and should you be drinking it?

The phoenix rises: new work after a conflagration for Cork Artist Rebuilding his art practice after the studio fire that claimed his life’s work has meant a shift of focus from stained glass to sculpture, artist Peadar Lamb tells Ellie O’Byrne.Phoenix rises: Peadar Lamb on shifting focus after studio fire claimed his life's work

The designer has shared more details about her forthcoming range.Everything we know so far about Victoria Beckham’s beauty collection

These are the hats to be seen in this season, says Katie Wright.Top off your holiday look with the 3 hottest hat trends of the summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »