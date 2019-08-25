News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Bruce delighted with Newcastle after shock victory at Tottenham

Bruce delighted with Newcastle after shock victory at Tottenham
By Press Association
Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 09:30 PM

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce was delighted with his side’s performance after they secured a shock 1-0 victory at Tottenham.

Bruce had been under pressure after losing the first two matches, but Joelinton’s first goal for the club secured three points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, amid more VAR drama.

Spurs struggled to break down the Magpies’ defence and had a penalty shout after Harry Kane went down in the box, but the on-field referee Mike Dean and a VAR review ruled there was no penalty.

Speaking after the game, Bruce said: “I was delighted for the players and for the staff, all week we’ve worked on a system tactically and organisation and for them to go nail it the way they did on one of the big platforms in Europe, not just in the Premier League.

“They’re a great side Spurs with great players, great manager – arguably as good as there is – then to come and turn them over was a big thing for all of us.”

READ MORE

Steve Bruce celebrates first Newcastle win as Tottenham rue VAR

On Joelinton’s first goal for the club after his £40million move from Hoffenheim, the Newcastle boss said: “He’s only been at the club a month, I thought we can play to his strengths better, if we can get the ball into him, he can be pretty direct with them but he’s got a left foot and a right foot.

“When you’ve come for a big lot of money, and of course you’re a centre forward, you want to get off the mark and score.

“He had a big chance against Norwich, today though his touch and the way he’s taken it was excellent. I’m delighted for him of course.”

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said could not justify his side’s performance as they were unable to break down a resolute Newcastle defence.

It was the third time Spurs fell behind this season and the 10th in the last 12 performances.

He said: “We didn’t play well. (I’m) pretty disappointed about our performance and of course our result.

“Again we conceded a very cheap goal in the first half and then it was difficult. I think we all showed that they were very well organised with the defensive line and of course they were very compact.

“And for us we were capable to break down the defensive line, the organisation. We created some chances but not enough to be honest, not enough.

“That is why I’m very disappointed with the performance and with the result but we cannot justify our performance.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

5 things we learned from the Premier League weekend

More on this topic

Nuno plays down busy schedule after Wolves salvage draw against BurnleyNuno plays down busy schedule after Wolves salvage draw against Burnley

5 things we learned from the Premier League weekend5 things we learned from the Premier League weekend

Raul Jimenez rescues a point for Wolves with stoppage-time penaltyRaul Jimenez rescues a point for Wolves with stoppage-time penalty

Steve Bruce celebrates first Newcastle win as Tottenham rue VARSteve Bruce celebrates first Newcastle win as Tottenham rue VAR

JoelintonMauricio PochettinoNewcastlePremier LeagueSteve BruceTottenhamTottenham HotspurTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

'We gave supporters something to shout about': Cahill hails Tipp's lightning start'We gave supporters something to shout about': Cahill hails Tipp's lightning start

Dominant Liverpool ease to win over ArsenalDominant Liverpool ease to win over Arsenal

Virgil van Dijk’s 50-game dribbling record ended during win against ArsenalVirgil van Dijk’s 50-game dribbling record ended during win against Arsenal

Messi missing again as Barca look for first winMessi missing again as Barca look for first win


Lifestyle

It will be tricky trying to see everybody at the huge Stradbally event next weekend, so Ed Power selects the ones you definitely shouldn’t miss.10 must-see acts at Electric Picnic

Dawn Behan owns Woodbine Books in Kilcullen, Co. Kildare.We Sell Books: ‘It’s lovely to see you are doing something right’

It hasn’t been the ideal summer for observing the skies, but as we move into September we live in that almost annual hope of an Indian summer, writes Niall Smith.Skymatters: Enjoy the last of the summer stars and check out 'Vega'

Actually the lights were on when I got dressed this morning, says Luke Rix-Standing.11 things you’ll only know if you have no sense of style

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »