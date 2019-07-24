Bruce believes Joelinton is up to wearing Newcastle number nine shirt

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce insists new signing Joelinton is up to the challenge of wearing the club’s famous number nine shirt.

The Brazilian forward became the Magpies’ club-record signing this week when he moved to St James’ Park from German side Hoffenheim in a deal reported to be worth up to £40million.

He will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Alan Shearer, Les Ferdinand, Andrew Cole and Malcolm Macdonald in wearing the number nine shirt but Bruce believes the 22-year-old can handle the task. Steve Bruce has backed new siging Joelinton to be a success at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“He’ll need big broad shoulders for sure but he has that in abundance,” said the Newcastle boss.

“He’ll need a bit of luck along the way but he has the potential to be a top-class centre forward and we are delighted to have him here.”

Joelinton scored 11 goals in 35 appearances for Hoffenheim last season and becomes Newcastle’s first signing since Bruce was appointed as manager.

Joelinton: “I will look to honour the shirt in all the games that I’m on the pitch, and look to help my teammates.” #NUFC pic.twitter.com/eBhgBxAHPw — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 24, 2019

His arrival will help offset the departures of Ayoze Perez and Joselu but Bruce is optimistic more players will follow Joelinton through the door soon.

“All talks have been positive and about improving the club and taking the club forward and let’s hope that this is just the start,” he said.

Joelinton has set his sights on making an impact in the Premier League.

He said: “I have been following the Premier League since I was little and watching the games and I hope to make history here.”

- Press Association