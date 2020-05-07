Browne looking forward to Ireland under Kenny

Alan Browne. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Preston and Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has said that while it was a disappointment to see Mick McCarthy step down as Ireland manager, he is looking forward to working under Stephen Kenny.

“At the moment the focus is on life in general so I’ve not thought too much about the Euros play-offs,” the Cork-native told the Lancashire Post.

“When football resumes, the international front will come more to mind.

“I thought Mick McCarthy did a really good job and the fact the play-offs and finals had to be postponed was unfortunate for him. Everyone really liked Mick, he got fans back on side and I’m sure everyone who is an Irish supporter is grateful for that.

“It’s disappointing to see him go and some of the staff leave too, but Stephen Kenny is a really good manager. I’m looking forward to working under him and seeing what he is like. Hopefully he can progress us even more.

“I haven’t worked with Stephen before but a few of the lads have. They speak really well of him and his CV speaks for itself – especially with the work he has done with Dundalk in Ireland.”