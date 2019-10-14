News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

British man, 32, dies in Sofia ahead of Euro match with Bulgaria

British man, 32, dies in Sofia ahead of Euro match with Bulgaria
By Press Association
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 05:36 PM

A British man has died in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia ahead of England’s Euro 2020 qualifier.

The unnamed 32-year-old was said to be acting “aggressively, raging and threatening” when he was discovered at around 10am on Monday ahead of the crunch match in the city.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Interior said no cause of death has been identified.

There will be a forensic examination to find out what the cause of death was

She told the PA news agency: “A 32-year-old man has sadly died.

“At 10am today, the police received a signal to attend a man in a helpless condition, in the city centre.

“He was a foreign national, from Britain, and he was taken to hospital but he sadly died.

“Police are working to clarify all the circumstances in the incident.

“There is no further detail on any injuries.

“There will be a forensic examination to find out what the cause of death was.”

A statement on the authority’s website added that in hospital, the victim “suddenly began to act aggressively, raging and threatening”.

It came as England prepare to take on Bulgaria in Sofia on Monday night.

England supporters were involved in violent clashes with police in Prague on Friday, ahead of the Three Lions’ 2-1 defeat to the Czech Republic.

Asked about the trouble after the defeat, England manager Gareth Southgate said: “Of course, always disappointing and I think I’ve always spoken about how we would want everybody to conduct themselves.”

More on this topic

British man dies in Sofia ahead of England’s Euro qualifier against BulgariaBritish man dies in Sofia ahead of England’s Euro qualifier against Bulgaria

Michael O’Neill hits back at Koeman's calls Northern Ireland 'terrible to watch' Michael O’Neill hits back at Koeman's calls Northern Ireland 'terrible to watch'

Wijnaldum worried about ‘difficult night’ at Windsor ParkWijnaldum worried about ‘difficult night’ at Windsor Park

James Collins given first Ireland startJames Collins given first Ireland start


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

BulgariaTOPIC: Euro 2020

More in this Section

Valtteri Bottas ‘realistic’ over his chances of catching Lewis HamiltonValtteri Bottas ‘realistic’ over his chances of catching Lewis Hamilton

Ireland fans set up Facebook page to help frantic ticket swapsIreland fans set up Facebook page to help frantic ticket swaps

Redknapp feels Pochettino may need fresh start but expects him to stay at SpursRedknapp feels Pochettino may need fresh start but expects him to stay at Spurs

England fly-half George Ford tips Japan to cause more shocks at World CupEngland fly-half George Ford tips Japan to cause more shocks at World Cup


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan says we are the least strict in all of Europe.Praise over punishment: Irish parents least strict in Europe - study

Kya deLongchamps detects a hint of rebellion behind the ritual of afternoon tea.Vintage View: English tradition of afternoon tea won't exit with Brexit

Friends and Young Offenders actors Shane Casey and Dominic MacHale speak to Pat Fitzpatrick about struggling to make it but why they are not seeking out fame.‘I was down to a euro’ - The Young Offenders actors tell of struggle to make it in acting

Gerry Fitzgerald runs Bandon Books Plus in Riverview Shopping Centre, Bandon, Co Cork.We Sell Books: Turning over a new leaf from bank to bookshop in Bandon

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »