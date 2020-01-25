News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

British footballer Jordan Sinnott dies in hospital after late night assault

British footballer Jordan Sinnott dies in hospital after late night assault
By Press Association
Saturday, January 25, 2020 - 08:52 PM

Non-league footballer Jordan Sinnott has died in hospital after being assaulted.

Mr Sinnott, who played for Matlock Town on loan from Alfreton Town, was found unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following a disturbance in Retford, Nottinghamshire, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A statement from Keith Brown, chief executive of Matlock Town, said the 25-year-old midfielder died shortly before 7pm on Saturday.

The statement said: “His family and friends were with him at his bedside and we send our sincere condolences to them all at this very sad time.”

Alfreton Town also confirmed Mr Sinnott’s death on their website, adding: “Jordan was a model footballer and an exceptional talent during his time at the Impact Arena and had a close affinity with both the manager, assistant and the players he took the field with.

“The club would ask for privacy to be respected to all at the Reds and to Jordan’s family and friends during this delicate time.”

Nottinghamshire Police initially responded to reports of up to eight men and women being involved in a disturbance in the Dominie Cross pub car park in Grove Street shortly after 11.25pm on Friday.

They were later called to assist ambulance crews attempting to treat Mr Sinnott after he was discovered unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following a subsequent incident at around 2am in Market Place.

A 27-year-old man sustained a suspected broken nose during the incident, while a 44-year-old man suffered a suspected broken jaw.

Officers said a 27-year-old man who was arrested shortly after the incident remains in custody.

In a statement issued before Mr Sinnott’s death, Detective Inspector Justine Wilson said inquiries into the incident are continuing.

She added: “This incident happened at a very busy time and we believe there are still a number of witnesses who have not come forward.”

Matlock Town had earlier tweeted that their Saturday away game against Mickleover Sports had been postponed due to “tragic and unforeseen circumstances”.

Mr Sinnott joined the club last August on loan from Alfreton Town, who also called off their Saturday fixture following the incident.

More on this topic

Tomori returns to torment Hull as Chelsea reach fifth roundTomori returns to torment Hull as Chelsea reach fifth round

Robinson’s men frustrate Newcastle but Oxford boss is not relishing replayRobinson’s men frustrate Newcastle but Oxford boss is not relishing replay

Replay not welcomed by either Mourinho or HasenhuttlReplay not welcomed by either Mourinho or Hasenhuttl

Wilder delight as Sheffield United to show steel to defeat MillwallWilder delight as Sheffield United to show steel to defeat Millwall

Jordan SinnottMatlockMatlock Town FCNottinghamshireNottinghamshire PoliceRetfordTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Liverpool new boy Takumi Minamino living up to Jurgen Klopp’s expectationsLiverpool new boy Takumi Minamino living up to Jurgen Klopp’s expectations

Bournemouth hope magic of Harry Potter can conjure up FA Cup progressBournemouth hope magic of Harry Potter can conjure up FA Cup progress

Pliskova joins other big name casualties at Australian OpenPliskova joins other big name casualties at Australian Open

Jose Mourinho says Tottenham’s winter break scheduled at the ‘wrong moment’Jose Mourinho says Tottenham’s winter break scheduled at the ‘wrong moment’


Lifestyle

Food news with Joe McNameeThe Menu: Upcoming food highlights

THE health properties of tea have long been advertised. “It maketh the body active and lusty” a 1660 promotion suggested. However, before you dunk your teabag into a mug of steaming water, spare a thought for the environment. Some have polypropylene to help to seal them and it doesn’t decompose.Storm in a teacup: Top 8 loose-leaf teas

Bestselling author Isabel Allende talks to Rowena Walsh about life, grief, and why it’s never too late to fall in loveIsabel Allende: It's never too late to fall in love

Cliffs of Moher Retreat owner Michelle Moroney has written a book on finding self-worth and stepping back from our 24/7 lives. She talks to Marjorie Brennan about the need to unwindMichelle Moroney highlights the need to take stock of our lives

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »