British footballer Jordan Sinnott dies in hospital after late night assault

Non-league footballer Jordan Sinnott has died in hospital after being assaulted.

Mr Sinnott, who played for Matlock Town on loan from Alfreton Town, was found unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following a disturbance in Retford, Nottinghamshire, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A statement from Keith Brown, chief executive of Matlock Town, said the 25-year-old midfielder died shortly before 7pm on Saturday.

You weren't just a footballer, you were our friend and brother. You gave us incredible memories and scored your first career hat-trick in your final game for the club. Rest easy Jordan, we love, miss and will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/JB8ZCThCSZ — Matlock Town FC (@Matlock_TownFC) January 25, 2020

The statement said: “His family and friends were with him at his bedside and we send our sincere condolences to them all at this very sad time.”

Alfreton Town also confirmed Mr Sinnott’s death on their website, adding: “Jordan was a model footballer and an exceptional talent during his time at the Impact Arena and had a close affinity with both the manager, assistant and the players he took the field with.

“The club would ask for privacy to be respected to all at the Reds and to Jordan’s family and friends during this delicate time.”

Nottinghamshire Police initially responded to reports of up to eight men and women being involved in a disturbance in the Dominie Cross pub car park in Grove Street shortly after 11.25pm on Friday.

They were later called to assist ambulance crews attempting to treat Mr Sinnott after he was discovered unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following a subsequent incident at around 2am in Market Place.

Our hearts are broken. We love you Sinbad. Rest in peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/67BevLhFp6 — Alfreton Town FC (@AlfretonTownFC) January 25, 2020

A 27-year-old man sustained a suspected broken nose during the incident, while a 44-year-old man suffered a suspected broken jaw.

Officers said a 27-year-old man who was arrested shortly after the incident remains in custody.

In a statement issued before Mr Sinnott’s death, Detective Inspector Justine Wilson said inquiries into the incident are continuing.

This is how we choose to remember Jordan Sinnott. He is now and forever will be a Gladiator #RestInPeaceJordanSinnott pic.twitter.com/cVWxU590WH — Matlock Town FC (@Matlock_TownFC) January 25, 2020

She added: “This incident happened at a very busy time and we believe there are still a number of witnesses who have not come forward.”

Matlock Town had earlier tweeted that their Saturday away game against Mickleover Sports had been postponed due to “tragic and unforeseen circumstances”.

Mr Sinnott joined the club last August on loan from Alfreton Town, who also called off their Saturday fixture following the incident.