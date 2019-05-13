NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Brighton sack manager Chris Hughton

Monday, May 13, 2019 - 09:41 AM

Brighton have sacked manager Chris Hughton following the club’s poor run of form in 2019.

Albion scraped Premier League survival by two points following just two wins from 18 top-flight matches since the turn of the year.

Seagulls chairman Tony Bloom told the club website: “Undoubtedly, this has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make as chairman of Brighton & Hove Albion, but ultimately one I have made due to how we struggled in the second half of the season.

Chris Hughton has been sacked (Nick Potts/PA)

“Our run of three wins from 23 Premier League matches put our status at significant risk. It is with that in mind, and the performances during that period, that I now feel it’s the right time for a change.”

Hughton took over at Brighton in December 2014, taking them to the Premier League in the summer of 2017.

“Chris will always be very fondly remembered by Albion staff and fans as one of our club’s finest and most-respected managers,” Bloom added.

- Press Association

BrightonChris HughtonPremier League

