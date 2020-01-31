News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Brighton land Lamptey from Chelsea

Brighton land Lamptey from Chelsea
By Press Association
Friday, January 31, 2020 - 08:00 PM

Brighton have completed the permanent signing of teenage defender Tariq Lamptey for an undisclosed fee from Chelsea.

The 19-year-old, who made his Premier League debut against Arsenal earlier this season, has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter said: “We are really pleased to have secured the signing of a really exciting young talent in Tariq.

“I am now looking forward to working with Tariq on the training pitch to help him develop further, and I’m sure our supporters are looking forward to seeing him in an Albion shirt.

“With his pace and technical ability, Tariq provides us with another option on the right side of the pitch both at right-back, where we already have good competition, and also further up the pitch.”

Earlier, Seagulls forward Jurgen Locadia was recalled from his loan spell with Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

The Dutchman has been linked with a move to the United States and MLS side FC Cincinnati.

Locadia scored four times in 12 appearances in all competitions for the German side.

The 26-year-old joined Brighton from PSV Eindhoven for £14million in January 2018 but struggled to hold down a place.

He scored six goals in 43 appearances before being loaned out to Hoffenheim at the start of the season.

More on this topic

Man City loan Angelino to Bundesliga leaders RB LeipzigMan City loan Angelino to Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig

Five talking points ahead of this weekend’s Premier League actionFive talking points ahead of this weekend’s Premier League action

‘We are older’ – Guardiola laughs off calming of Mourinho rivalry‘We are older’ – Guardiola laughs off calming of Mourinho rivalry

Unai Emery says ‘several problems’ led to Arsenal sackingUnai Emery says ‘several problems’ led to Arsenal sacking

footballTariq LampteyTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Fitzgibbon Cup: Cats factor powers DCU to semi-final date with UCCFitzgibbon Cup: Cats factor powers DCU to semi-final date with UCC

Brendan Rodgers to seek clarification over VAR handball call during Villa defeatBrendan Rodgers to seek clarification over VAR handball call during Villa defeat

Managers destroying GAA, claims Connacht GAA president Gerry McGovernManagers destroying GAA, claims Connacht GAA president Gerry McGovern

Basketball: Cup winners Templeogue target doubleBasketball: Cup winners Templeogue target double


Lifestyle

The eagerly awaited TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People, a documentary about much-loved rock star Phil Lynott and the story of how Ireland repealed the Eighth Amendment to name a few.Screen Ireland unveils its 2020 catalogue of projects

Queer Eye’s Tan France apparently does a yoghurt-based mask twice a week – and says it got rid of his spots.Could a DIY yoghurt face mask be your skin’s saviour?

A no-nonsense guide to the issue.What is BPA and should you actually be worried about it?

Ever wondered what a fashion editor has on her new season shopping list? Annmarie O’Connor tells allTop ten fashion items to refresh your wardrobe this spring

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »