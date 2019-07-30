News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Brighton close to Adam Webster signing

Brighton close to Adam Webster signing
By Press Association
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 03:41 PM

Brighton are close to a £25million club-record move for Bristol City’s Adam Webster.

The Seagulls are offering £20million up front for the centre-back with the rest of the cash coming in add-ons, PA understands.

While the move is not yet done it is nearing completion, with a deal between the clubs expected to be struck.

Should Brighton pay all the fee it would be a Sky Bet Championship record, eclipsing the £24million Leicester agreed to pay Norwich for James Maddison last summer.

City initially put a £30million price-tag on Webster after Aston Villa had a £12million bid rejected last month.

The 24-year-old only moved to Ashton Gate from Ipswich for £8million last year and he made 47 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals, as the Robins finished eighth in the Championship.

Robins boss Lee Johnson has been linked with a move for Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark as a replacement, while Webster joining Brighton could free up Lewis Dunk to leave.

The defender has been linked with Leicester but PA understands there had been no contact between the clubs earlier this month.

Webster will join Leandro Trossard, who signed from Genk last month, as one of Graham Potter’s major deals since he joined from Swansea.

Brighton’s current record signing is Alireza Jahanbakhsh after he joined from AZ for around £17million last summer.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Celtic winger Mikey Johnston hopeful this can be a ‘big season’ for himCeltic winger Mikey Johnston hopeful this can be a ‘big season’ for him

Waterford sign former Chelsea youth strikerWaterford sign former Chelsea youth striker

Wes Hoolahan turns down Cambridge deal for 'overseas opportunity'Wes Hoolahan turns down Cambridge deal for 'overseas opportunity'

Chelsea ban fan for life after investigation into Sterling abuseChelsea ban fan for life after investigation into Sterling abuse

Adam WebsterBrightonLewis DunkTransfersChampionshipPremier LeagueBristol CityTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

‘Work like dogs, hit everything that moves’: Kilkenny hero Hogan shoots down talk of strategies and sweepers‘Work like dogs, hit everything that moves’: Kilkenny hero Hogan shoots down talk of strategies and sweepers

Chelsea ban fan for life after investigation into Sterling abuseChelsea ban fan for life after investigation into Sterling abuse

'F*** off going back to Cork': Roy O'Donovan recalls his one falling out with Roy Keane'F*** off going back to Cork': Roy O'Donovan recalls his one falling out with Roy Keane

Everton deny McCarthy-Tosun-plus-cash offer for Crystal Palace's ZahaEverton deny McCarthy-Tosun-plus-cash offer for Crystal Palace's Zaha


Lifestyle

Please the whole clan by booking a break with activities on offer for all ages, says Sarah Marshall.5 European island getaways fit for sun-seeking families

These wood-munching critters are surprisingly common, but it’s always best to tackle them early. Lisa Salmon finds out how.It’s woodworm season: How to spot and treat wood-boring beetles before they cause serious damage

Getting schooled in wine isn’t as daunting as you might think, says Sam Wylie-Harris.7 unexpected wine facts to make you thirsty to learn more

Eoin Edwards hit the road to Ulster, and the Lakeland County of Cavan, for a taste of Downton Abbey-style hospitality.A little piece of Downton Abbey-style heaven in Ulster

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »