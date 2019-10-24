News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Brighton boss Potter remains upbeat despite testing start to the season

By Press Association
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 04:52 PM

Graham Potter maintains there is no time for Brighton to feel sorry for themselves during a testing Premier League campaign.

The Seagulls went down 2-1 at Aston Villa last weekend to a stoppage time goal having looked set to hold out for a valuable point after an early dismissal of midfielder Aaron Mooy.

It was a stark reality check following on from the euphoria of a 3-0 home win over Tottenham before the international break.

Potter, though, insists it is not one to dwell on as the squad look to regroup for Saturday’s visit of Everton.

“Of course they were disappointed. It was a tough one for us to take because of the nature of it,” the Brighton boss said.

“But you have not got too much time to feel sorry for yourself with it.

“We had to focus on the things that we did really quite well and then also things that we can improve, that is what we have been doing this week.

“It is the same approach, regardless of the result – you cant bask in glory all week if you have won a game. Similarly, it is not the end of the world if you have lost.

“You have to go again, analyse what we did well, what we did wrong how we can improve and prepare for Everton.”

Potter revealed Australian Mooy, on loan from Huddersfield, had apologised for his red card, which came after 35 minutes following a second caution.

“I don’t think you need to do that because it’s just part of football,” the Brighton boss said at a press conference.

“But it just shows you about their character, about the person, that he that he feels that responsibility and he obviously doesn’t want to harm the team.

“It is part of the ups and downs of football. He was magnificent against Tottenham and part of the 3-0 win when everybody was so delighted and then a week later you can have a different feeling.

“We have to be together in those moments, support him and carry on.”

Potter reported no other fresh selection worries, with Belgian midfielder Leandro Trossard in contention again following his recent injury lay-off.

Defender Bernardo and winger Jose Izquierdo continue to step up rehabilitation from their respective knee problems, but will not be rushed back into action.

“Jose had some time out in the grass, not with the team yet, but he’s responded quite well to that, so it’s looking to the next stage for him,” Potter said.

“Bernie’s just been doing some strength work in the gym and again, hopefully the next week or so we will progress that as well.

“Probably if I’m putting times on it, then it won’t be this side of the international break.

“It depends on how they progress after that, hopefully, in terms of the training.”

Aaron MooyGraham PotterPremier LeagueBrightonTOPIC: Soccer

