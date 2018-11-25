Home»sport

Brian Kerr: Mick McCarthy will find it 'easier' to qualify for tournaments than before

Sunday, November 25, 2018 - 11:16 AM

Brian Kerr believes Mick McCarthy has an easier chance of qualfiying for a major tournament.

McCarthy will be officially unveiled as Republic of Ireland manager for the second time this afternoon at the Aviva Stadium.

The 59-year-old is believed to have signed a two-year contract with the FAI with Stephen Kenny in line to take the reins after that.

In the meantime, Kenny will take charge of the under-21 team after leaving League of Ireland champions Dundalk to take up the role.

Former Ireland boss Brian Kerr feels the players available to McCarthy are not as good as he had last time around.

Kerr said: "He did a good job last time around, he'll find two big things when he comes back.

"The players aren't as good as the last group he had, but it's a lot easier to qualify for finals tournaments.

"I think he'll find a bit easier this time from the point of view of qualification."


