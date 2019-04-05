NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Brendan Rodgers taking nothing for granted as Leicester face Huddersfield

Friday, April 05, 2019 - 01:49 PM

Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester cannot afford to take Huddersfield lightly despite their relegation from the Premier League.

Last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace saw the Terriers lose their place in the top flight with six matches still remaining.

Rodgers has warned that makes them no easier opposition and his side should not take their foot off the gas as they look for a fourth straight victory.

“You can’t go into a Premier League game if you are any team and be less than 100 per cent,” said the Leicester boss.

“The results have been difficult for them, they have had a change of manager as well, but they have very good players, great qualities and we are wary of that. You can’t go into this kind of game and take anything for granted.

“You can’t even think about that (Huddersfield’s relegation), you have to overcome that challenge because they will want to prove that they are good enough for the Premier League.

“The players probably know they are playing for their futures as well, so I don’t think it’s a case of being any easier. It’s a Premier League game so we know they will be stiff opposition.”

Huddersfield’s second season in the Premier League has been an arduous one, winning just three matches and drawing five others.

However, Rodgers has been impressed by the Terriers, adding: “From what I’ve seen from Huddersfield, they have done an amazing job to get promoted with the resources they have.”

Leicester will have Harry Maguire back in contention for the trip to West Yorkshire.

The England international missed the home win over Bournemouth through suspension, with his replacement Wes Morgan scoring in the 2-0 victory.

Rodgers, who otherwise has an unchanged squad, must decide whether Maguire is reinstated in central defence.

- Press Association

