News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Brendan Rodgers says free-scoring Leicester still have room for improvement

Brendan Rodgers says free-scoring Leicester still have room for improvement
By Press Association
Saturday, October 26, 2019 - 12:10 PM

Brendan Rodgers believes there is more to come from Leicester following their extraordinary 9-0 thumping of Southampton.

Foxes boss Rodgers is keen to avoid putting limitations on his exciting, attacking side after a resounding, record-breaking success at St Mary’s.

City, who defied odds of 5,000/1 to be crowned Premier League champions under Claudio Ranieri in 2016, have been talked about as outside title contenders this term following their strong start.

They climbed to second place in the table after hat-tricks from Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy helped humiliate sorry Saints, prompting Rodgers to forecast an extremely bright future for his team.

Jamie Vardy, left, and Ayoze Perez both grabbed hat-tricks (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Jamie Vardy, left, and Ayoze Perez both grabbed hat-tricks (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I think we’ll get better, we will improve. Of course the result and performance is perfect,” said Rodgers.

“But the players trust and believe in how we work. And we have young players who are only going to gain even more confidence.

“We will get better. We certainly won’t just be content with what we’re doing. I believe in what we’re doing and have belief in these players.

“Our idea was to be as competitive as we possibly could and finish as high as we possibly can. I never want to put any limits on that. We know we’re making progress. Supporters can see that.”

Perez, who had previously not scored since a £30million summer move from Newcastle, and Vardy became only the second set of team-mates to register trebles in the same Premier League game during a breathtaking evening on the south coast.

Goals from Ben Chilwell, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison completed the rout against the 10-man hosts, who had Ryan Bertrand sent off in the 12th minute following a VAR review after a dangerous lunge at Perez.

The stunning result matched Manchester United’s 9-0 win over Ipswich in March 1995, while also being the biggest away success in the history of the English top flight.

United great Peter Schmeichel was in goal for Sir Alex Ferguson’s side that day, with Foxes goalkeeper Kasper emulating the achievement of his father on Friday.

Rodgers added: “Kasper is happy. There were only two goalkeepers to be on the back end of a 9-0 so he’s very, very happy.

“He can have a bit of stick with his father!”.

Southampton must quickly regroup from the embarrassment ahead of back-to-back visits to champions Manchester City in the Carabao Cup and league.

Saints captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg vowed to prevent a repeat of the shameful performance and result, which was the biggest defeat in the south coast club’s 134-year history.

“The people that come to support us every week, away and at home, who give us love, these are the ones you want to do it for,” Hojbjerg told Saints’ website

“They have every right to be angry, to be disappointed, to be embarrassed. We need to show that they deserve better.

“First of all, we need to keep it inside the building, inside the dressing room.

“Second of all, the only thing that matters now is actions. I don’t care who’s coming up – something like this can never, ever happen again. Never.”

READ MORE

Mauricio Pochettino plays down Roy Keane comments on Harry Kane

More on this topic

Fred confident Liverpool draw can kick-start United seasonFred confident Liverpool draw can kick-start United season

Mauricio Pochettino plays down Roy Keane comments on Harry KaneMauricio Pochettino plays down Roy Keane comments on Harry Kane

Guardiola admits injury concerns but is not expecting January reinforcementsGuardiola admits injury concerns but is not expecting January reinforcements

Bellamy apologises for any offence caused following Cardiff bullying probeBellamy apologises for any offence caused following Cardiff bullying probe


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Ayoze PerezBrendan RodgersJamie VardyPierre-Emile HojbjergPremier LeagueLeicesterSouthamptonTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

The Ryan Game – Bertrand red card is a Premier League first for VARThe Ryan Game – Bertrand red card is a Premier League first for VAR

Fury: I’m close to the final roundFury: I’m close to the final round

St Brendan's enjoying the journey through uncharted waters St Brendan's enjoying the journey through uncharted waters

Fennell looks to add another chapter to Sars’ fairytaleFennell looks to add another chapter to Sars’ fairytale


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan casts an eye over the Sotheby’s paintings on view at the Royal Hibernian Academy.Irish artists in the frame at the Royal Hibernian Academy

A guide to what's on in gardening...Gardening Notes: Your one-stop guide to the week's events

London songstress Mica Paris’s show might be a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, but she isn’t at all interested in delivering an Ella Fitzgerald impression.Cork Jazz Festival Review: Mica Paris, The Everyman

Comedian Bernard O’Shea has three children aged under five. It’s like open season at the zoo, he says.The Shape I'm In: Comedian Bernard O'Shea

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »