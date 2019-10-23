News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
sport

Brendan Rodgers pays tribute to Leicester after Vichai tributes

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 03:53 PM

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has paid tribute to the club’s fans for marking the anniversary of the death of former Foxes chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Srivaddhanaprabha was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium last year and thousands of Foxes supporters held a march to the ground in his honour before Saturday’s home win against Burnley.

“It was a great day off the field, of course, the supporters were amazing,” Rodgers told a press conference before Friday’s Premier League game at Southampton.

“There was obviously a march beforehand and that spirit came into the stadium. From everyone, it was very touching in how they continued to support Khun Vichai.

“Everyone at the club was proud of the day, how it went and there will be more celebration of his life later this week.”

Leicester have won three of their last four league games and sit third in the table, two points behind second-placed Manchester City.

Their only league defeats this season came at Manchester United and Liverpool.

“The players have been absolutely brilliant, they’ve shown a lot of qualities and a real resilience,” Rodgers said.

“For me, the nice thing is that we can improve. After Burnley we were happy with the three points and elements of the game, but there were elements we can improve on.”

Brendan Rodgers
Brendan Rodgers

Rodgers confirmed James Maddison is fully fit and available after recovering from illness and an ankle injury.

The 22-year-old midfielder pulled out of England’s recent Euro qualifiers and was substituted in the second half against Burnley.

“He’s fine,” Rodgers said. “He’s been good in training up until now. He didn’t do much in the weeks after the Tottenham game.

“He only had a few days, so he lasted the game (against Burnley) very well.

“He wasn’t quite up to match fitness, but he got a good period of the time in and he’ll be fit and ready for Friday.”

Southampton are one place above the bottom three and will be bidding for their first league win in four under German boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

“He came in and made an impact,” Rodgers added. “They like to be aggressive in the press at home and they’ve got some talented players.

“I also saw Ralph’s teams at RB Leipzig and they’re dangerous to play against.”

