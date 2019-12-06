News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Brendan Rodgers keen to create Leicester legacy after signing new contract

Brendan Rodgers keen to create Leicester legacy after signing new contract
By Press Association
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 10:46 PM

Brendan Rodgers is aiming to create a lasting legacy at Leicester that will be remembered for years after signing a new long-term deal with the Foxes.

Although in charge for just 10 months at City, Rodgers’ influence has had such an impact that chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has rewarded him with a contract through to 2025.

Over the next five and a half years, and potentially beyond, Rodgers is motivated to ensure he delivers a style of football that not only wins trophies but will also allow the supporters to look back with pride.

“When I arrived, the club was in that mid-table sector,” said Rodgers “If, by the time I leave here, the club is in a better place, on and off the pitch, have had success, the supporters have enjoyed watching the team…

“In 30 years’ time, if this is a team that could be remembered for the level of football and how competitive they are, that would be the ultimate for me.

“I’m committing my work and life to here to give it everything. I’ve got a real motivation to do the very best we can for everyone.”

Rodgers (left) is being ably supported by Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha (Joe Giddens/PA)
Rodgers (left) is being ably supported by Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha (Joe Giddens/PA)

When it was suggested to Rodgers he wanted to be remembered in the club’s history, he replied: “You want your legacy to be what the supporters see on the field, but also the feeling that they have watching their team.

“I’ve met supporters who have been watching this club for 60-odd years. They’re so inspiring talking about this being the best football they’ve seen of a Leicester City team and they’ve not missed a game for years.

“That always drives you on and gives you extra motivation that they’re enjoying what they’re seeing. It’s my responsibility to try to ensure they feel that happiness.”

Rodgers is also hoping to develop ‘a Leicester way’, shaping the club from top to bottom, as Sir Alex Ferguson did at Manchester United and Arsene Wenger with Arsenal.

Rodgers is hoping to emulate the feats of former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson (left) and ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger in reshaping Leicester from top to bottom (Martin Rickett/PA)
Rodgers is hoping to emulate the feats of former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson (left) and ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger in reshaping Leicester from top to bottom (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Thankfully, the club have given me that confidence,” said Rodgers.

“Initially, when you come in, you impose your way on the first team, and help the coaches and their work, but over time, fundamentally, we would like the whole team to follow those principles.

“Our game has always been based around a playing style at the top level, about being in balance, and through all aspects, so you defend well, press well, have possession of the ball, and counter-attack.

“So we’d hopefully synchronise a style of football throughout the club, and when you have a manager for a longer period of time, that helps.”

Asked whether that would lead to “creating a Leicester way”, Rodgers replied: “Yeah, absolutely, and that’s the exciting part.”

More on this topic

Vardy stretches scoring run as Leicester return to secondVardy stretches scoring run as Leicester return to second

Liam Mackey: Say it quietly, but Leicester are title contenders againLiam Mackey: Say it quietly, but Leicester are title contenders again

Brendan Rodgers defends James Maddison over casino controversyBrendan Rodgers defends James Maddison over casino controversy

Leicester plan to mark anniversary of helicopter tragedy with memorial gardenLeicester plan to mark anniversary of helicopter tragedy with memorial garden

Aiyawatt SrivaddhanaprabhaArsene WengerBrendan RodgersfootballSir Alex FergusonPremier LeagueLeicesterTOPIC: Leicester City

More in this Section

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims dig at Manchester City ahead of derbyOle Gunnar Solskjaer aims dig at Manchester City ahead of derby

Changes galore for Irish provinces as Champions Cup teams announcedChanges galore for Irish provinces as Champions Cup teams announced

Lewis Dunk believes Arsenal’s disgruntled fanbase helped Brighton to victoryLewis Dunk believes Arsenal’s disgruntled fanbase helped Brighton to victory

Freddie Ljungberg accuses Arsenal players of being ‘scared’Freddie Ljungberg accuses Arsenal players of being ‘scared’


Lifestyle

Sating the festive appetite is what Christmas is all about, here Joe McNamee takes us through the best culinary delights that are produced right here on our doorstep.Want to give local this Christmas? Joe McNamee rounds up the the country's very best food produce

Architect and artist Harry Wallace tells Eve Kelliher how his style has evolved.How a lifetime as an architect has inspired Cork artist Harry Wallace

Don’t let present stress ruin your run-up to Christmas. Pat Fitzpatrick has done all the hard work with this tongue-in-cheek gift guide for every budget, so you can tick everyone off your list and get down to enjoying yourself for the festive season.Gift stressbuster: We sort out who gets what and why

It’s not what you have that makes you happy, it’s what you do. And what better time to be proactive than during the season of goodwill, says Margaret Jennings.Joy to the world: Strategies to increase your happiness during the season of goodwill

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »