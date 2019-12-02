News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Brendan Rodgers: I’m not interested in Arsenal

Brendan Rodgers: I’m not interested in Arsenal
By Press Association
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 05:18 PM

Brendan Rodgers has reiterated his desire to remain as Leicester boss amid continued links with the vacant managerial post at Arsenal.

Since Unai Emery was sacked by the Gunners last week, Rodgers has persistently been linked with the job at the Emirates Stadium despite affirming his commitment to the Foxes on several occasions.

Following Sunday’s dramatic victory against Everton, the Northern Irishman confirmed he has a release clause in his contract at Leicester, which runs until 2022, prompting the speculation to intensify.

Asked again about reports linking him to the Arsenal job on Monday, Rodgers gave the clearest indication yet that he would remain at the King Power Stadium.

“I’m staying at Leicester. I’m not interested (in Arsenal), I have said that,” Rodgers said at his pr-match press conference ahead of Wednesday night’s Premier League match at home to Watford.

“What I will say is I have a contract here and thus far, and I know managers are losing their jobs, the club haven’t indicated to me that they are going to sack me, so I think they’re pretty happy with how we’re working.

“And I am very happy, so I’ve no need to look elsewhere. And I think logic would tell you – and I know that sometimes in your world it’s not always logical this gossip and speculation – but why would I want to leave Leicester City at this moment in time?

“I’m working with a young group of players with so much potential, that want to improve and want to develop. There’s a lot for us to grow and develop over these next few seasons. We’re moving to a new training facility.

“I respect there will always be this speculation around jobs, but for me, I repeat, I’m happy here, very happy, and have great relations with all the people and I feel I want to continue with that. Take from that what you want.”

Rodgers left Celtic to take over at Leicester in February and after presiding over a ninth-placed finish last season he has seen his team win 10 of their 14 Premier League matches this campaign as the Foxes sit second in the table.

The former Liverpool boss went on to add that he is also happy in Leicester away from football and has settled well in the area.

“The message is clear, it has been, and probably I’ll get asked again until they (Arsenal) appoint someone, but it’s very simple: I’m very happy here.

“I couldn’t be happier here. It’s a combination (of personal and professional happiness). I love coming into my work every day, working with the people here.

“And when you come in with that excitement and knowing the potential we have here to really grow and develop, that brings me happiness.

“On top of that, I love the area, it’s a wonderful place to live, so when you have that combination why would I want to give that up?”

More on this topic

Pep Guardiola to stick with Fernandinho in Manchester City’s defencePep Guardiola to stick with Fernandinho in Manchester City’s defence

Howe looking for consistency as Bournemouth seek to ease relegation concernsHowe looking for consistency as Bournemouth seek to ease relegation concerns

Sigurdsson calls for Everton unity as pressure mounts on SilvaSigurdsson calls for Everton unity as pressure mounts on Silva

Harry Maguire knows Manchester United need to improve defensivelyHarry Maguire knows Manchester United need to improve defensively

ArsenalBrendan RodgersPremier LeagueLeicesterTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Blow for FAI as Foley backs out of Interim CEO role at last minute Blow for FAI as Foley backs out of Interim CEO role at last minute

Leinster's Joe Tomane back from injury for Northampton double-headerLeinster's Joe Tomane back from injury for Northampton double-header

Pep Guardiola to stick with Fernandinho in Manchester City’s defencePep Guardiola to stick with Fernandinho in Manchester City’s defence

Munster to install additional seating at Thomond Park for Saracens gameMunster to install additional seating at Thomond Park for Saracens game


Lifestyle

A career in broadcasting wasn’t even close to my radar until TG4 asked me to read the weather.This Much I Know: Dáithí Ó Sé, broadcaster and television presenter

These meatless metropolises are footloose and dairy-free.If you are vegan these are the six cities you are likely to get the best welcome

Kya deLongchamps sees a shining future in 2020 for a rock star of flooring - terrazzo.New slab of appreciation for terrazzo tiling

Almost one in four parents who participated in the Barnardos Partnership with Parents (PwP) programme was a self-referral. These were mums and dads who were saying very simply: ‘I need help.’Self-referral programme for parents: Mums and dads simply saying ‘I need help'

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »