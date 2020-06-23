News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Brendan Rodgers could not fault Leicester’s efforts in Brighton draw

Brendan Rodgers could not fault Leicester’s efforts in Brighton draw
By Press Association
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 09:25 PM

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers was satisfied despite being unable to break down Brighton in the goalless draw at the King Power Stadium.

Rodgers’ side were indebted to goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel for his first-half penalty save from Neal Maupay to deny Brighton what would have been another vital win.

Leicester have now won only two of their last 10 games as they look to seal a top-four finish in the Premier League, but Rodgers was pleased with elements of his team’s performance.

He told Sky Sports: “I didn’t think we were very good in the first half. We got into some good positions, but didn’t have very good movement off the ball. Kasper made a good stop from the penalty.

“I thought second half we were much better. It felt like it was coming, but we didn’t quite make the final pass. A clean sheet, fitness was good and subs tried to make an impact and we didn’t concede so we’ll take a point.

“We haven’t won the games, but we’ve showed a good mentality to not concede so much and hopefully after more training we can find the goals to get back to winning.”

The big moment of the match came when Aaron Connolly chased a long pass forward by Aaron Mooy and was clumsily brought down by James Justin.

The Video Assistant Referee checked the penalty decision but referee Lee Mason’s award of the spot-kick stood, only for Schmeichel to save from Maupay.

It was a let off for Leicester but a poor penalty from the Brighton striker, with Schmeichel not needing to stretch or extend himself to keep it out.

Maupay missed his penalty (Andrew Boyers/NMC Pool/PA)
Maupay missed his penalty (Andrew Boyers/NMC Pool/PA)

Seagulls boss Graham Potter praised the fight of his side after they backed up Saturday’s 2-1 win over Arsenal.

“Four points from two games is good, especially when you consider the opposition, but every game is tough,” he said. “We have to fight for every single point.

“We carried a threat in the first half, the penalty is a big moment for us, but we carried a threat. We had to dig in at times and overall a clean sheet, I am really proud of the players.

“To be able to stick together like they did and push until the end was fantastic. We had to defend more in the second half, but we were still OK.”

READ MORE

Leicester continue limp towards Champions League with draw against Brighton

More on this topic

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta optimistic of keeping out-of-contract quartetArsenal head coach Mikel Arteta optimistic of keeping out-of-contract quartet

Leicester continue limp towards Champions League with draw against BrightonLeicester continue limp towards Champions League with draw against Brighton

Banner over soccer stadium will be catalyst for more BLM conversations, says PFA’s Iffy OnuoraBanner over soccer stadium will be catalyst for more BLM conversations, says PFA’s Iffy Onuora

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Brendan RodgersGraham PotterPremier LeagueBrightonLeicesterLeicester vs BrightonTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Golf clubs set to welcome more golfers as coronavirus restrictions easeGolf clubs set to welcome more golfers as coronavirus restrictions ease

National Camogie League cancelled for 2020National Camogie League cancelled for 2020

Tony Considine calls on GAA to ‘hold firm’ on player insurance stanceTony Considine calls on GAA to ‘hold firm’ on player insurance stance

John Kiely would love to have turned back time in GalballyJohn Kiely would love to have turned back time in Galbally


Lifestyle

Twenty-five years ago this week, the Chemical Brothers released Exit Planet Dust, an album that helped push dance music into the mainstream, writes Ed Power Chemical Brothers and the big beat revolution

The gaming industry is infected. Just like one of the horrifying Clickers from The Last of Us, it is full of noise and fury. Everything must be a battle, us against them.The Last of Us 2 review: A brave, technically amazing blockbuster but flawed

If you are as keen on following the rules of SPF as I am, you’ll know that it’s recommended that you top up at least every two hours when you’re in direct sunlight.The Skin Nerd: How to re-apply SPF over makeup like Kim Kardashian

The last few weeks of ‘school’ before the ‘summer holidays’ . This one was all about home-schooling, hosepipe bans and women dancing in my back garden.Learner Dad: RTÉ, any chance you could run Homeschool Hub over the summer?

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »