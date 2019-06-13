News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Brazilian footballer Neymar meets with police over rape claim

Thursday, June 13, 2019 - 10:24 PM

Football star Neymar arrived at a police station in Brazil to answer questions about rape allegations against him.

Wearing a black suit, the player was using crutches because of an injured right ankle.

Investigator Juliana Bussacos met Neymar at the entrance amid a media frenzy. A crowd of fans also cheered the 27-year-old Neymar, who is Brazil’s most recognisable player.

Neymar denies any wrongdoing and was accompanied by his lawyers to the meeting. The woman who has accused him of raping her at a Paris hotel last month already spoke with police.

The hotel where the alleged attack took place (Nadine Achoui-Lesage/AP)
The player is also being investigated in Rio de Janeiro for publishing images of his accuser on social media without her authorisation.

Alleged sexual assault victims are not usually named unless they make their identities public, which 26-year-old model Najila Trindade did in interviews with Brazilian television.

Also on Thursday, Ms Trindade reported that she has picked her fourth lawyer to handle the case. All the previous three decided to leave the case.

Neymar’s jet flew into Sao Paulo’s Congonhas airport at mid-afternoon and was he driven to the police station in a black van.

The player came from his mansion in the city of Mangaratiba, outside Rio de Janeiro.

- Press Association

