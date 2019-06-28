Brazil reach semi-final after penalty shoot-out win over Paraguay

Brazil 0 - 0 Paraguay

Brazil avoided a repeat of history after beating Paraguay 4-3 on penalties and advancing to the Copa America semi-final.

Paraguay have previously eliminated Brazil twice before from the competition in 2011 and 2015, both after quarter-final penalty shoot-outs, but could not produce another upset on Friday.

Gabriel Jesus scored the decisive penalty in Porto Alegre after Gustavo Gomez's effort was saved by Alisson, earning Brazil their first semi-final appearance since 2007.

Paraguay were reduced to 10 men in the 58th minute after Fabian Balbuena was shown a red card for a foul but Brazil were denied a penalty after VAR ruled it happened outside the box.

Entre os 4 melhores após 12 anos! O Brasil 🇧🇷 se classificou para as semifinais da #CopaAmerica pela primeira vez desde 2007. pic.twitter.com/rESQNVuyXK — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 28, 2019

The visitors did well to hold out for a 0-0 draw and had goalkeeper Allison under pressure in the first half when Derlis Gonzalez had an attempt from close range.

Gonzalez missed from the spot in the shoot-out, however, sending his shot wide of the goal.

Brazil were without injured Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho, suspended midfielder Casemiro and Everton forward Richarlison, who was ruled out due to mumps, and Tite's men were frustrated right into the dying minutes when Everton lifted a solid chance over the bar.

The Selecao were saved by Willian, Marquinhos and Philippe Coutinho in the shoot-out, with Roberto Firmino failing to convert his attempt.

Brazil will face either Argentina or Venezuela in the semi-final.