Bradford investigate alleged racial abuse of supporter

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 05:51 PM

Bradford are investigating the alleged racist abuse of a supporter in the build up to Tuesday’s Sky Bet League Two game with Port Vale.

The West Yorkshire club have made contact with the family of the alleged victim and will conduct an inquiry working in conjunction with local authorities.

The incident occurred on Manningham Lane, close to the Bantams’ Valley Parade stadium.

In a statement on the club website, Bradford’s director of communications Ryan Sparks said: “We are disgusted to hear of this incident and will do everything in our power to identity those alleged to have been involved.

“Racism has no place in society and we treat all forms of discrimination with the utmost seriousness.

“Bradford is a proud, multi-cultural city and racism is absolutely unacceptable.

“We would urge anyone who witnessed last night’s incident to come forward and contact the club. This can be done anonymously.”

League 2BradfordPort ValeTOPIC: Racism

