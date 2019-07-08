News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Bournemouth sign Luton defender Jack Stacey on four-year deal

Monday, July 08, 2019 - 01:04 PM

Bournemouth have completed the signing of defender Jack Stacey from Luton for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old right-back has agreed a four-year deal with the Premier League club.

Stacey made 95 appearances for the Hatters in all competitions and helped the club secure successive promotions to reach the Sky Bet Championship.

“There were a few clubs interested but Bournemouth was always the one I saw myself at,” Stacey told afcbTV.

“This is a great club with a fantastic manager who helps establish young players, so that made it an easy decision in the end.

“I believe I can thrive here and I can’t wait to get started.”

Stacey began his career at Reading and had loan spells with Barnet, Exeter and Carlisle before moving to Kenilworth Road in 2017.

He becomes the second summer arrival at the Vitality Stadium following the signing of England Under-21 international Lloyd Kelly from Bristol City in May.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: “Jack is a talented player and someone we have been tracking for a while, so I am delighted that we have been able to get this deal done.

“We have spent the last few years building an exciting squad and this is another young, homegrown player with huge potential to add to that.”

- Press Association

Jack StaceyChampionshipPremier LeagueAFC BournemouthLutonTOPIC: Soccer

