News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe pleased to see Callum Wilson end goal drought

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe pleased to see Callum Wilson end goal drought
By Press Association
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 11:07 AM

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe admitted Callum Wilson “needed that” after the striker finally ended his goal drought.

Wilson grabbed Bournemouth’s third goal in the crucial 3-1 win over fellow strugglers Brighton.

Wilson’s previous Premier League goal came against West Ham in September, 1,319 minutes before his strike against the Seagulls.

“He needed that goal. He took it really well,” said Howe.

“It wasn’t an easy chance – he was on the run, he’s had to take it round the goalkeeper and finish from a tight angle.

“I was really pleased with the actual goal itself – but his all-round performance was very good.

“He ran, he worked, he looked a goal threat. He was a threat in behind, so very pleased with him.”

Bournemouth, who had lost 10 of their previous 12 matches, were already 2-0 up through Harry Wilson and a Pascal Gross own-goal.

Victory lifted the Cherries to 18th, level on points with West Ham and safety.

Aaron Mooy pulled one back for Brighton, but another defeat left them just two points above the relegation zone ahead of their crunch meeting with the Hammers next weekend.

“It was disappointing because we controlled the game, switched off a bit and were punished,” Mooy told the club website.

“We haven’t won as many games as we would’ve liked, so it’s natural when you concede a goal that it might rock us a bit more, but we have to be strong and learn fast.

“It’s frustrating, but we have to regroup, look at what we can do better and get ready to play West Ham.”

More on this topic

Manchester United charged by FA for incident during Liverpool defeatManchester United charged by FA for incident during Liverpool defeat

Talking points ahead of the midweek Premier League fixturesTalking points ahead of the midweek Premier League fixtures

Daniel Storey: At least we still have 15-match sprints for top four and the dropDaniel Storey: At least we still have 15-match sprints for top four and the drop

'I’d give Ole another year' - Roy Keane argues with Jamie Carragher over Solskjaer'I’d give Ole another year' - Roy Keane argues with Jamie Carragher over Solskjaer

Aaron MooyBrightonCallum WilsonfootballPremier LeagueAFC BournemouthTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Lampard: Chelsea can cope with possible Abraham absenceLampard: Chelsea can cope with possible Abraham absence

Gauff insists she will be aggressive against defending champion OsakaGauff insists she will be aggressive against defending champion Osaka

Geaney: Clifford can handle captaincy burdenGeaney: Clifford can handle captaincy burden

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson has advice on how to care for your garden when wet weather strikesHow to prevent and deal with waterlogging in the garden

If you're down in the epidermal dumps, exfoliation, hydration and decongesting is what you need.The Skin Nerd: How to prep and pep that played-out January skin

The Winter Show, which gets underway in New York this Friday, is a celebration of world cultures, from antiquity to the present.Time travellers are packing their suitcases for New York this week

“Finish him!” It’s one of the most famous lines in video games – in fact, they pretty much built the entire series around it. Mortal Kombat is notorious for brutal finishing moves, in which the characters kill off their opponents in horrific (and often humourous) fashion.Game Tech: Mortal line lives on in the cinema

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »