NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Bournemouth and Watford’s six-goal first half stunned fans on social media

Wednesday, January 02, 2019 - 09:46 PM

One of the most chaotic first halves in Premier League history unfolded at the Vitality Stadium as Bournemouth and Watford went in at the break drawing 3-3.

Watford looked to have the game under control at 2-0 thanks to Troy Deeney’s double, before Nathan Ake and Callum Wilson levelled things up.

The Hornets’ Ken Sema netted one minute later to re-establish his side’s lead, before Ryan Fraser delighted the home crowd by drawing the Cherries level once again.

It’s fair to say nobody saw that coming.

Meanwhile the fans enjoyed the new year chaos, revelling in the sight of a goal glut.

Meanwhile the BBC’s vidiprinter was dominated by proceedings on the south coast, such was the frequency of the goals.

It won’t be last on Match Of The Day, that’s for sure…

Fantasy football managers with defenders from either side won’t have been pleased, however.

But while this was indeed a rare occasion, it might surprise some fans to know that it’s only been around three years since the last six-goal first half in the Premier League.

What a division.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

3-3BournemouthFirst halffootballgoalsWatford

More in this Section

Ben Simmons rounds off 76ers win with the cheekiest of plays from the sidelines

Vincent Kompany insists Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool is not a title-defining game

5 talking points ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool

Guardiola sees Liverpool clash solely as chance to close gap on 'best team in Europe'


Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian ‘expecting fourth child’: Things you just don’t worry about with baby number 4

As Ariana Grande vows to take a dating break – these are the benefits of doing the same, according to an expert

Dry January: a convenient distraction for the alcohol industry

Jennifer Lopez discovers her ‘limitless power’ – here’s how to have a powerful 2019 of your own

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »