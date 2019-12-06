News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Boss Rodgers commits long-term future to Leicester

Boss Rodgers commits long-term future to Leicester
By Press Association
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 01:23 PM

Brendan Rodgers has committed his long-term future to Leicester with the signing of a new five-and-a-half-year deal.

Rodgers, quizzed heavily about a possible move to Arsenal over the last week, has taken City to second in the table since joining from Celtic earlier in the year.

But his future is now clearly at the King Power Stadium.

“When I made the decision to come to Leicester City, it was because I was excited about the direction the club was taking and how I could apply my experience to the journey,” he said.

“I came here with a purpose to add something to that and to help the club build for the future.”

Rodgers, who went close to winning the title with Liverpool in 2014, moved to Leicester from Celtic in February after winning seven trophies in just under three years in charge.

“The support I have had from the chairman, Khun Top; from the chief executive, Susan Whelan; from the Director of Football, Jon Rudkin; and from everyone at the Club has been amazing. I’ve inherited an outstanding team of staff that are dedicated to progress and improvement and we have a group of players that are a joy to work with every day.

“And to the club’s supporters, I can only say thank you for welcoming me and my staff into your club and for putting your faith in our work. We’ll continue to work together to bring success to Leicester City for many years to come.”

Rodgers has impressed since moving from Celtic (Nigel French/PA)
Rodgers has impressed since moving from Celtic (Nigel French/PA)

Rodgers’ decision to commit his future – which he had insisted was with Leicester ever since the Arsenal links emerged – is a further boost to City’s impressive season.

They have won seven league games in a row to emerge as Champions League contenders and, were Liverpool not so dominant at present, would be in the thick of a title battle.

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “Brendan’s qualities as a coach are well-known and evident in the way he has sought to unlock the potential in every member of our exciting young squad.

“But just as important to us is the suitability of Brendan’s wider philosophy to the club’s established culture and values. He and his staff immersed themselves immediately, building an understanding for the Club and the city and an appreciation for what makes them special.

“That has been a valuable combination over the last nine months – strengthening the bond between our players, staff and supporters – and I’m excited to see how it can continue to enhance our long-term vision for the club.”

READ MORE

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims dig at Manchester City ahead of derby

More on this topic

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims dig at Manchester City ahead of derbyOle Gunnar Solskjaer aims dig at Manchester City ahead of derby

Chelsea free to make transfers in January after ban liftedChelsea free to make transfers in January after ban lifted

Amazon ‘thrilled and humbled’ after first week of Premier League coverageAmazon ‘thrilled and humbled’ after first week of Premier League coverage

Sean Dyche: Burnley not on a level playing field in the Premier LeagueSean Dyche: Burnley not on a level playing field in the Premier League

Premier LeagueLeicesterTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims dig at Manchester City ahead of derbyOle Gunnar Solskjaer aims dig at Manchester City ahead of derby

Changes galore for Irish provinces as Champions Cup teams announcedChanges galore for Irish provinces as Champions Cup teams announced

Lewis Dunk believes Arsenal’s disgruntled fanbase helped Brighton to victoryLewis Dunk believes Arsenal’s disgruntled fanbase helped Brighton to victory

Freddie Ljungberg accuses Arsenal players of being ‘scared’Freddie Ljungberg accuses Arsenal players of being ‘scared’


Lifestyle

It’s not what you have that makes you happy, it’s what you do. And what better time to be proactive than during the season of goodwill, says Margaret Jennings.Joy to the world: Strategies to increase your happiness during the season of goodwill

For a magical mantelpiece makeover the natural way, foliage and garlands add showstopping sparkle to the scene, says Hannah Stephenson.Bring Christmas cheer indoors: Foliage and garlands add showstopping sparkle

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »