Boss Kovac thinks Bayern Munich are getting back to their best

Saturday, December 15, 2018 - 07:35 PM

Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac praised his players after the 4-0 win at Hannover kept the pressure on the top two in the Bundesliga.

Bayern moved level on points with Borussia Monchengladbach who are second thanks to goal difference following their 0-0 draw at Hoffenheim.

Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring early on for Bayern with a goal after two minutes and Kovac’s side never looked back after that, with their other goals coming from David Alaba, Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski.

Kovac told the club’s official website: “The team played really well over 90 minutes today and created a lot of chances.

“I notice more and more that we are getting back to our best so slowly. We played well in the last few games.

“That was the best performance of the season and I would like to compliment the boys on that.”

Hannover coach Andre Breitenreiter saw his side drop to the bottom of the Bundesliga table as a result of the defeat and admitted they paid the price for poor defending.

He said: “This defeat came too easily. The first goal was too easy, that has given Bayern wings.

“They’re back in top shape, too, but we’ve defended too poorly.”

Hannover midfielder Pirmin Schwegler compared Bayern’s performance to that of a sports car.

He said: “Bayern were on full mode today. The Lamborghini was full today and our Trabant was empty.

“There are always these sayings that you have to at least get into the duels. But we did not get there, that was way too fast. We did not have a chance – zero!”

- Press Association


