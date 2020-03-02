News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Bosnjak's extra-time stunner wins Munster Cup for Douglas

By Andrew Horgan
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 07:04 PM

Douglas Community School 2 St Francis College Rochestown 1 (after extra time)

Douglas Community School lifted the FAI Schools Dr Tony O’Neill Senior Munster Cup as they narrowly defeated Cork rivals St Francis College Rochestown 2-1 after extra time in the final at Moneygourney on Monday afternoon.

Douglas Community School captain Seán Dunlea lifting the cup at Moneygourney. Picture Denis Minihane
A stunning strike from David Bosnjak late in the additional period of play was enough to earn Douglas the silverware in front of a huge local crowd.

Rochestown had the better of the chances in the first half of normal time but they couldn’t find the goal that their superiority merited as Adam Cantwell and Adam Walsh couldn’t beat goalkeeper Andrew Cotter with their efforts.

Douglas regrouped during the break and they improved in the second 45 with Cork City’s Oran Crowe impressing in midfield while Chris O’Reilly was also a constant menace.

The duo combined for what they thought may well be the winner in this tight affair as Crowe’s corner from the right was expertly volleyed into the top left corner by O’Reilly.

But Rochestown responded immediately as Daniel Cunningham was fouled inside the box and that allowed Nathan O’Connell to coolly slot his penalty into the bottom left corner.

The sides remained locked at 1-1 until Bosnjak’s brilliance - curling the ball into the top left corner from the edge of the box - in the closing stages of extra-time earned D.C.S a memorable win.

DOUGLAS COMMUNITY SCHOOL: Andrew Cotter, Brandon Idah, Jack Anthony, Sean Dunlea, Eoghan Nash, Brian O’Neill, Timmy O’Reilly, Oran Crowe, Chris O’Reilly, Destiny Skieters, David Bosnjak.

Subs: Josh Fitzpatrick for Brian O’Neill (90), Cathal Heffernan for Brandon Idah (106).

ST FRANCIS ROCHESTOWN: Callum Finnegan, Andrew Egan, Dylan Gregson, Daniel Cunningham, David Sloane, David Fox, Josh Honohan, Michael O’Rourke, Adam Cantwell, Nathan O’Connell, Adam Walsh.

Subs: Paul Harding for Dylan Gregson (64), Sean Cantillon for Andrew Egan (76), Tom Noonan for Adam Walsh (82).

Referee: Keith Callanan.

