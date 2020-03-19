News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Borussia Monchengladbach players to defer wages during coronavirus shutdown

Borussia Monchengladbach players to defer wages during coronavirus shutdown
By Press Association
Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 01:18 PM

Borussia Monchengladbach players, coaches and directors have agreed to defer their wages in order to help the Bundesliga club and their employees.

The Deutsche Fussball Liga postponed all matches in the Bundesliga until at least April 2 last week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And to alleviate financial worries for employees at the club, who sit fourth in the table, players have agreed to go without pay during the outbreak.

In an interview on Monchengladbach’s official website, sporting director Max Eberl revealed he spoke to the players on Tuesday about the situation and that they were unanimous in their decision.

Eberl said: “I didn’t have to explain much. The players know what’s going on. The team has offered to forego salary if it can help the club and its employees.

“I am very proud of the boys. Clear signal: We stand together for Borussia, in good times and in bad. They want to give something back to Borussia and also to all the fans who support us.

Gladbach are fourth in the Bundesliga table (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Gladbach are fourth in the Bundesliga table (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The coaching staff joined in, just like our directors and managing directors. These are difficult times and they require special measures.”

Gladbach managing director Stephan Schippers also indicated that DFL would be tempted to play matches behind closed doors to ensure the season is completed.

“The goal is for Borussia Monchengladbach to survive this corona crisis and to do that without having to give notice of termination to anyone. In order to achieve this we will all have to work hard together,” Schippers said.

For the next few weeks and months we have to realise that only a continuation of the Bundesliga games - without spectators - will allow many clubs to survive economically

“We are experiencing the most difficult situation since 1999 in the Bundesliga and also at Borussia Monchengladbach. We have to say this openly. We expect loss of revenue due to game cancellations, lack of viewer revenue, possibly lost TV revenue and lack of sponsorship money.

“In order to avoid a huge financial hit, the efforts of the league and all clubs are currently aimed at ending the current season in order to secure TV revenue and sponsorship money.

“Bundesliga football without fans is not what we want. But for the next few weeks and months we have to realise that only a continuation of the Bundesliga games – without spectators – will allow many clubs to survive economically.”

More on this topic

English football suspended until at least April 30 due to coronavirus pandemicEnglish football suspended until at least April 30 due to coronavirus pandemic

Mino Raiola admits Paul Pogba 'going through a tough time' at Manchester United this termMino Raiola admits Paul Pogba 'going through a tough time' at Manchester United this term

Joe Cole gives Tanguy Ndombele advice on how to react to Jose Mourinho criticismJoe Cole gives Tanguy Ndombele advice on how to react to Jose Mourinho criticism

EFL release £50m to ease financial burden on clubsEFL release £50m to ease financial burden on clubs

Max EberlStephan SchippersGerman BundesligaBorussia M'gladbachTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

The stay at home challenge – how sports stars passed the time todayThe stay at home challenge – how sports stars passed the time today

Padraig Harrington optimistic Ryder Cup will be played in September as plannedPadraig Harrington optimistic Ryder Cup will be played in September as planned

Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs let health workers stay free at their hotelsGary Neville and Ryan Giggs let health workers stay free at their hotels

Russian ice hockey and Turkish basketball – Some sport did take place todayRussian ice hockey and Turkish basketball – Some sport did take place today


Lifestyle

Classic fashion is making a comeback – and this spring is all about crisp shirts. By Prudence Wade.Crisp shirts are a wardrobe must-have this season

Leading neurosurgeon Dr Rahul Jandial tells Lisa Salmon about the simple lifestyle measures that can help keep your brain healthy.How to prevent dementia – according to a brain surgeon

Expecting your newborn to actually “sleep like a baby” means you could be in for bit of a shock, despite the picturesque lace-draped crib you invested in and all those rosy expectations about a calm and tranquil motherhood.The best guide for new mums Lucy Wolfe's new baby sleep guide

Former Eurovision winner Niamh Kavanagh in conversation with Des O'Driscoll.A Question of Taste: Niamh Kavanagh

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 8
  • 14
  • 15
  • 31
  • 34
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »