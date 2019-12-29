News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Borussia Dortmund sign Salzburg star Erling Haaland

By Press Association
Sunday, December 29, 2019 - 02:57 PM

Borussia Dortmund have announced the signing of RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland on a contract until 2024.

Haaland, 19, had been linked with a switch to Manchester United after impressing with eight goals in the Champions League this season.

Dortmund said the Bundesliga club had “notified Haaland’s current employer to meet all the contractual conditions necessary for a transfer in good time” ahead of the transfer window opening.

Haaland will officially join the Germans on January 3 and then head out to the club’s training camp in Marbella.

“I had intensive discussions with the club management and the sports management, especially with Hans-Joachim Watzke, Michael Zorc and trainer Lucien Favre,” Haaland said on the Dortmund website.

“There was a feeling right from the start that I absolutely wanted to switch to this club, go this route and play football in this incredible Dortmund atmosphere in front of more than 80,000 spectators. I’m already burning for it.”

Haaland, the son of former Manchester City midfielder Alf-Inge, had been among Manchester United’s transfer targets after making an outstanding start to his first season at the Austrian champions.

United had been hopeful Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s personal relationship with striker Haaland from their time together at Molde would have helped get a deal over the line.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke feels the transfer is something of a coup.

“Despite many offers from absolute top clubs from all over Europe, Erling Haaland decided on the sporting task at BVB and the perspective that we have shown him,” he said. “Our tenacity has paid off.”

