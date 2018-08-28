Borussia Dortmund sign Paco Alcacer on season-long loan from Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund have announced the signing of Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer on a season-long loan.

The Spain international has struggled for regular first-team football since joining the LaLiga champions from Valencia in 2016, but he still managed to score seven goals during 23 appearances in all competitions last season.

The German side have agreed an option to sign the 24-year-old forward on a permanent four-year deal at the end of the loan.

Alcacer, who has been capped 13 times for Spain, told Dortmund's official website: "I'm really looking forward to playing in the Bundesliga soon.

"It's one of the best leagues in the world and BVB, with their unbelievable fans and their famous South Stand, probably represent something magical for every football player."

