Boost for Blackburn as players return from injury

Friday, January 18, 2019 - 01:15 PM

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has positive news on the injury front ahead of his side’s Championship clash with struggling Ipswich at Ewood Park.

Mowbray is able to bring back a number of names who missed the midweek FA Cup defeat to Newcastle due to various injury and illness concerns.

Rovers captain Charlie Mulgrew, Derrick Williams, Jack Rodwell and Paul Downing are all in line to return to the starting line-up.

Midfielder Corry Evans is also likely to figure after recovering from the injury that saw him limp off during the win over Millwall last week.

Winger Alan Judge is set to make his Ipswich debut after signing from Brentford last week on a short-term deal.

Judge is set to replace Freddie Sears in the Town starting line-up as boss Paul Lambert looks to build on last week’s win over Rotherham against his former club.

Lambert does not expect any fresh injury concerns and will aim to keep changes to a minimum, with Callum Elder expected to continue at left-back.

Simon Dawkins made a late appearance against the Millers last week but is likely to have to settle for a place on the bench again as he continues his comeback from injury.

- Press Association


