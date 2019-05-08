Bolton winding-up hearing adjourned for two weeks

Bolton have been given more time to sort out their financial affairs by a judge at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London on Wednesday.

Judge Clive Jones adjourned an application to wind up Bolton shortly after their chairman Ken Anderson announced he would be forced to place the club in administration.

The judge heard that Bolton, relegated from the Sky Bet Championship, owe the taxman more than £1million.

📰 A note from the Chairman. Ken Anderson addresses the club's supporters in his latest column on https://t.co/oVVl0dtnLo. 👉🏻 https://t.co/r7uc0LNjC5 #BWFC 🐘🏰 — Bolton Wanderers FC (@OfficialBWFC) May 8, 2019

A lawyer representing tax officials said Bolton had given notice of an intention to appoint an administrator and the judge said he would adjourn to seek confirmation. He added the case would be reconsidered on May 22.