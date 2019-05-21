NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Bolton staff told they will be paid by administrators

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - 06:31 PM

Bolton’s administrators have confirmed they are to take control of paying club staff.

Non-football related employees have been told by David Rubin & Partners that they will be paid this week – for the first time since the end of March.

However, money owed from before the club entered administration on May 13 will not be paid.

No immediate guarantees have been given to players or coaching staff at this time.

A statement said: “Paul Appleton, the joint administrator for Bolton Wanderers, has confirmed that all non-football related staff will receive their salaries for the period following the joint administrators appointment last week.

“The joint administrators will, pursuant to the insolvency rules, adopt the employment contracts of those employees from the time of administration (May 13) and will review the position on a month-by-month basis.”

Non-playing staff at Bolton and those from the Bolton Whites hotel have gone without pay for six weeks and some have struggled to make ends meet, which saw a food bank set up at the club.

Appleton recognised the work that has been done over the past few weeks as staff have continued to do their jobs unpaid.

He said: “I understand this has been a period of great uncertainty, which has caused considerable hardship for so many members of staff.

“The loyalty shown has been remarkable and it is clear the football club could not function on a day-to-day basis without the sacrifices they have made.

“On that basis, the administrators undertake to pay wages and holiday pay to all non-playing staff from the time of our appointment.

“The first payment will be this week with staff receiving a week’s pay in arrears and a week in advance. They will then be paid on a weekly basis from the administration until such time as a new owner is found whilst funds permit.

“Unfortunately, we cannot pay any wages outstanding from before the date of our appointment.

“There will be an update on the position of all football-related employees in the next few days.”

Bolton chairman Ken Anderson withdrew funding for the club several weeks ago and a proposed takeover from Laurence Bassini collapsed, forcing the club into administration after their relegation from the Championship had already been confirmed.

Playing staff have not been paid since February, and have received support from the Professional Footballers’ Association.

Bolton will start next season in League One with a 12-point deduction and still owe more than £1million to HMRC.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

BoltonChampionshipLeague One

