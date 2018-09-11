Home»Sport

Bolton heading for administration over loan dispute, chairman says

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 - 10:13 AM

Bolton chairman Ken Anderson says the club will be placed into administration due to a dispute over a loan repayment.

Anderson claims his offer to pay a £4million debt with interest has been rejected by finance company BluMarble Capital Ltd.

Slipping into administration would result in a 12-point deduction for the Sky Bet Championship side.

“I am very disappointed that Stuart Wilson and Michael Henson of BluMarble Capital Ltd have decided to reject my offer to repay the loan they originally made to the club through Sportshield Ltd and place the club in administration,” Anderson told the club’s website.

“The amount received by the club was £4m and I offered to repay this plus substantial interest. Unfortunately, this offer was rejected.”

Anderson added: “They will now need to fund the club administration going forward, which will take a minimum of three months and will automatically put the club in a two-year transfer embargo and a minimum immediate points deduction of 12 points.

“In my opinion, their actions will substantially reduce the value of the club in respect of any future sale and will make it far more difficult to find a future investor/buyer.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

FootballClub UKSoccerBoltonUKBoltonChampionship

Related Articles

'Stephen Ward wasn't there': Martin O'Neill reacts to Roy Keane controversy

Alli should be fit for Spurs despite England withdrawal, says Southgate

Future is bright thanks to Northern Ireland youngsters, says Jonny Evans

Jerzy Brzeczek warns Poland will not be complacent ahead of Robert Lewandowski’s 100th cap

More in this Section

Raikkonen to leave Ferrari for Sauber at end of season

Malachy O'Rourke to remain as Monaghan boss until 2020

Football rumours from the media

O’Neill adamant he wants Keane’s passion despite fall-out with players


Today's Stories

Dubs can back up the bravado with brilliance

Having the right people is more important than how much cash you have

Digging deeper into the development of Dublin’s dominance

Cool Cotter calls checkmate but rules must change

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 08, 2018

    • 5
    • 12
    • 24
    • 36
    • 37
    • 42
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »