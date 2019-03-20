Bolton due in High Court to face winding-up petition

Bolton are due in the High Court to face a winding-up petition today, a day after confirming takeover talks with an interested party had ended.

Owner Ken Anderson, the 94.5% shareholder, is looking to offload the Championship strugglers to someone who can offer more financial stability.

A deal with a four-person consortium fell through last week and, although talks continued with other interested parties, another one has now withdrawn from contention.

A club statement read: “Bolton Wanderers Football Club can confirm that discussions with one of the interested parties have now been mutually terminated.

“The club can also confirm that discussions are ongoing with other parties.

“A further update will be made in due course.”

That statement came on the eve of the club’s High Court hearing as they look to fend off an HMRC winding-up petition – their sixth in the last 18 months.

The club declined to comment on the hearing when contacted by Press Association Sport.

Bolton have endured a tumultuous time of late. The players were paid their February salaries late and there was doubt over a recent game with Millwall going ahead due to concerns over being able to pay policing costs.

Furthermore, League Two side Forest Green confirmed to Press Association Sport they have started legal proceedings against Wanderers over the failed transfer of striker Christian Doidge.

Bolton lie second bottom of the Championship table, eight points from safety with eight games to go.

Bolton are just one of three clubs facing winding-up petitions on Wednesday, alongside League Two outfit Macclesfield and Ebbsfleet of the National League.

- Press Association