Bolton chief Anderson: All money owed to football creditors has been paid

Bolton chairman Ken Anderson insists the club has paid all of its football creditors.

As a result, Wanderers have been able to sign Gary O’Neil and Remi Matthews after a registration embargo imposed on the club was lifted.

Midfielder O’Neil, 35, has signed a new contract until the end of the season, having initially joined on a short-term deal in August. Matthews, 24, returns to Bolton on a permanent basis after his loan spell from Norwich recently expired.

“Earlier this week, all monies owed to existing football creditors, the PFA and HMRC were paid,” said Anderson in a statement on the club’s official website.

“To that end, I’m delighted that Gary O’Neil has signed a new short-term deal with us while Remi Matthews has returned to the club to complete his permanent transfer from Norwich.”

Bolton have been beset by financial difficulties this season. Players went on strike in the summer and pre-season friendlies were cancelled after wages had not been paid.

They avoided administration in September after former owner Eddie Davies gave the club a loan just days before he died.

Bolton are struggling on the pitch as well and are second-bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, three points adrift of safety, ahead of Monday night’s clash against West Brom at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Some fan groups are planning to stage a demonstration before the televised clash but Anderson has urged a rethink.

“I really hope that common sense prevails and that these don’t take place as I certainly don’t think that they will be helpful for the club or the team as they prepare for the game,” he said.

“However, if they do, then I hope they are done as peacefully as possible and do not cause any disruption to the match itself as we certainly don’t want to face any punitive action by the football authorities.”

