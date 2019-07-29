Bolton and Bury fixtures could be suspended

Bolton and Bury could find their opening Sky Bet League One fixtures suspended over ongoing financial concerns, the English Football League has announced.

The EFL said that while “some progress” has been made with regard to proving they can meet their outstanding commitments, “concerns do remain” about both clubs.

The EFL has agreed a new deadline of 5pm on Monday for both clubs – who have already been hit with 12-point penalties – to comply with a request to submit evidence.

“If the information is not received, the EFL Board is likely to suspend the opening day fixtures against Wycombe Wanderers (Bolton Wanderers) and MK Dons (Bury) under the provision of EFL Regulation 28.2,” a statement warned.

“The EFL will continue to offer its full assistance and support to both clubs in order to achieve the objective of securing long-term futures for them but with the season now a matter of days away there is no other option but for all outstanding matters to be brought to a conclusion.”

Bolton’s scheduled friendly match at Chester on Friday was called off after the players issued a statement claiming they have been put under “severe mental and emotional stress”. Bury have already lost manager Ryan Lowe to Plymouth (Martin Rickett/PA)

Members of the Wanderers squad say they and the coaching staff have not been paid for 20 weeks, while they returned to pre-season to find their training facilities locked up.

Meanwhile, Bury have already been warned they face expulsion from the league over ongoing financial concerns. A winding-up petition over unpaid debts was adjourned at the High Court last month.

- Press Association