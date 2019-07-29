News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Bolton and Bury fixtures could be suspended

Bolton and Bury fixtures could be suspended
By Press Association
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 03:27 PM

Bolton and Bury could find their opening Sky Bet League One fixtures suspended over ongoing financial concerns, the English Football League has announced.

The EFL said that while “some progress” has been made with regard to proving they can meet their outstanding commitments, “concerns do remain” about both clubs.

The EFL has agreed a new deadline of 5pm on Monday for both clubs – who have already been hit with 12-point penalties – to comply with a request to submit evidence.

“If the information is not received, the EFL Board is likely to suspend the opening day fixtures against Wycombe Wanderers (Bolton Wanderers) and MK Dons (Bury) under the provision of EFL Regulation 28.2,” a statement warned.

“The EFL will continue to offer its full assistance and support to both clubs in order to achieve the objective of securing long-term futures for them but with the season now a matter of days away there is no other option but for all outstanding matters to be brought to a conclusion.”

Bolton’s scheduled friendly match at Chester on Friday was called off after the players issued a statement claiming they have been put under “severe mental and emotional stress”.

Bury have already lost manager Ryan Lowe to Plymouth (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bury have already lost manager Ryan Lowe to Plymouth (Martin Rickett/PA)

Members of the Wanderers squad say they and the coaching staff have not been paid for 20 weeks, while they returned to pre-season to find their training facilities locked up.

Meanwhile, Bury have already been warned they face expulsion from the league over ongoing financial concerns. A winding-up petition over unpaid debts was adjourned at the High Court last month.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Kick It Out praise Lampard after supporter comments

More on this topic

Critic of FIFA’s African takeover banned for 10 years for stealing Ebola fundsCritic of FIFA’s African takeover banned for 10 years for stealing Ebola funds

Newcastle’s most expensive signingsNewcastle’s most expensive signings

Kick It Out warns that ‘horrendous’ racism is rife in ‘lawless’ grassroots gameKick It Out warns that ‘horrendous’ racism is rife in ‘lawless’ grassroots game

Joelinton confident he can help lift gloom at St James’ ParkJoelinton confident he can help lift gloom at St James’ Park

League 1BoltonBuryTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Kick It Out praise Lampard after supporter commentsKick It Out praise Lampard after supporter comments

Rory Gallagher steps down as Fermanagh managerRory Gallagher steps down as Fermanagh manager

Ronan O'Gara: La Rochelle role will make me a better coachRonan O'Gara: La Rochelle role will make me a better coach

Dalo's Hurling Podcast: Tipperary's defiance; Will Davy Fitz stay on? Cody's greatest semi-final victory?Dalo's Hurling Podcast: Tipperary's defiance; Will Davy Fitz stay on? Cody's greatest semi-final victory?


Lifestyle

I’m 29 and I have never had sex without a condom.Sex advice with Suzi Godson: What do I do when I find sex without a condom uncomfortable?

Actor Peter Corboy in conversation with Hilary Fennell.'Just do what makes you happy': Fair City actor Peter Corboy on worrying less and living more

She was enjoying her job as a management consultant but a change in career has Lesley Emin feeling as high as the tallest peaks in the west, she tells Lorna Siggins.Ageing with attitude: How Lesley is blazing a new trail in life

Psychotherapist Lucy Beresford says there’s a lot we can take away from the hit reality show.7 lessons we can learn from this year’s Love Island couples, according to a relationship expert

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »