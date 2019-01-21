NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Bolasie cuts short Villa stay to return to Everton

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 04:38 PM

Winger Yannick Bolasie has returned to Everton early after the player decided to cut short his loan spell at Aston Villa.

The 29-year-old was farmed out to the SkyBet Championship club by new manager Marco Silva after making just 17 appearances in the previous campaign having come back from a year out with a serious knee injury.

Bolasie played 21 times for Villa, currently 13th in the Championship, this season with nine starts and two goals.

However, the DR Congo international, who has made played just 32 times for Everton since his £25million signing from Crystal Palace in August 2016, has decided to extricate himself from the loan deal.

“Yannick Bolasie has returned to Everton Football Club today after he exercised an option in his loan agreement with Aston Villa,” said a Toffees statement.

- Press Association


Yannick BolasieChampionshipPremier LeagueAston VillaEverton

