Bohs striker caps goal-scoring form with Player of the Month award

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 01:30 PM
By Steve Neville

Bohemians striker Dinny Corcoran has been named SSE Airtricity League/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for February.

Corcoran has started the season in fine form, scoring three goals in as many games last month.

Bohs are currenly sitting in second in the league table, just two points behind rivals Shamrock Rovers with a game in hand.

Corcoran scored the winner against Rovers last month with his other goals coming in the victory against UCD and in the win over Finn Harps.

"It’s great to win the award," said Corcoran.

"Personal achievements are always good, but more importantly we’ve had a great start to the season as a team and hopefully we can push on and get more points on the board now.

"I’m feeling good and I had the perfect start to the season personally with the three goals. We also kept three clean sheets in those games, which is nice."

Corcoran feels The Gypsies have a squad full of young talent that can make up for the depatures over the winter.

READ MORE: Donal Óg Cusack calls out 'voices of regression' in Offaly

"We lost three or four big players last season, but I think [manager] Keith [Long] must be used to it at this stage as it has been happening regularly over the last few years due to other teams having more money," the Bohs No 9 said.

"We’ve improved the squad well with a number of young lads coming home from England who are eager to prove themselves in this league. So far, so good."

Corcoran claimed the prize ahead of team-mate James Talbot, who finished runner-up, and Ciaron Harkin of Derry City in third.

KEYWORDS

SoccerLeague of IrelandBohemiansDinny CorcoranSport

