Bohs keeper Shane Supple forced to retire due to injury

Bohemian's goalkeeper Shane Supple has been forced to retire with immediate effect due to a persistent hip issue.

Writing on the Bohs website, Supple confirmed that he had come to the decision after consultations with medical professionals.

"I need to listen to my body and can no longer put it through the high level of physical demand required at this level of competition as a goalkeeper in the League of Ireland," said Supple

"I had envisaged playing long into my 30s and had intended doing that with Bohs – a club that has been so good to me and has given me the most enjoyable years of my playing career.

"Sport has given me so much enjoyment from as long as I can remember up to my last game in Dalymount at the end of this season."

Supple, who had spells in England with Ipswich and Oldham, quit football in 2009 having fallen out of love with the sport and went on to play GAA.

In 2011, Supple won a Dublin Senior Football title with St Brigids and featured in the Dublin Gaelic football panel during their 2013 All-Ireland success.

Supple returned to football in 2015, lining out for Crumlin United before signing for Bohs in 2016.

The success of his return to football was further cemented earlier this year when he was called up to the Ireland squad for games against France and the USA last summer.

In announcing his retirement, Supple thanked a number of people including manager Keith Long and coaches Trevor Croly and Chris Bennion.

"I will miss Friday nights in Dalymount the most, the atmosphere created by the best fans in the world with the flares, banners and Johnny Logan’s Hold Me Now. Nothing will replace that!" added Supple.

"As a team we always knew you had our backs no matter the result and that’s something not many players can say about their own fans.

"It was so satisfying to repay you with the run we went on the last three months of the season and to celebrate those nights with you after."

Supple also thanked his family before saying: "I’m not sure what is next but I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life."