News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Bohs eye Europe after Dundalk run ends

Bohs eye Europe after Dundalk run ends
By John Fallon
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 11:43 PM

John Fallon

SSE Airtricity LeaguePremier Division

Bohemians 2 - 1 Dundalk

Brilliant Bohemians smashed Dundalk’s domestic 31-match unbeaten run last night to all but secure their place in Europe next season. Vinny Perth’s Lilywhites will be seeking to complete the treble in the FAI Cup final on November 3, but now have to head to Lansdowne Road without their peerless record.

A goal in each half from Luke Wade-Slater and Andre Wright did the damage to clinch a full-deserved win for the Gypsies. Substitute Michael Duffy pulled back a consolation with the last kick of the game.

On 10 minutes, Dundalk’s Sean Murray ghosted into the box to get a sight on goal, but Scott Allardice did enough to force him into a tame effort at James Talbot.

Bohs, while holding their own in midfield, were struggling to ruffle Dundalk’s trio of centre-backs, but found joy through another route for the breakthrough on 28 minutes.

Left-winger Danny Grant spotted Wade-Slater haring into space and delivered a perfectly-weighted crossfield pass. With Dane Massey more advanced than usual, he was unable to track the run of the midfielder, though Gary Rogers made the job easier by racing outside of his area.

Wade-Slater then had the simple task of rolling his first-time shot along the turf into an empty net. It was the first time the Lilywhites were behind in the league since July and they should have conceded again in first-half stoppage time.

READ MORE

Woman, 60s, questioned in relation to alleged assault on child at Cork creche

When Sean Hoare was dispossessed by Keith Ward, he had a run on goal but opted to check back onto his right foot before hoisting his shot over. By that stage, Bohs had lost defender Rob Cornwall. The giant defender had to be stretchered off with a dislocated knee but was back in Dalymount on his feet before the final whistle.

Dundalk have averaged more than two goals per game this season but struggled for potency here. They had one real chance between the two goals, but Georgie Kelly wasn’t quick enough to capitalise on Bohs keeper Talbot spilling a cross.

Apart from that, a couple of speculative shots from Hoare and Murray early in the second half that hardly tested Talbot were the best they could muster. Perth had enough, thrusting two flu victims, Michael Duffy and Sean Gannon, into the fray on the hour mark.

The expected onslaught for an equaliser didn’t come. Instead, a second from Bohs came just four minutes later. Rather than Dundalk snuffing out a Bohs move, Hoare allowed the ball stray from his control and Wright took full advantage.

Though the striker was still 25 yards from goal, he rifled the loose ball low and hard under the grasp of Rogers. Bohs teen Ross Tierney, producing another exceptional display in midfield, nearly grabbed a third, but sliced wide. Dundalk finally got one back at the death with Duffy’s close-range finish.

BOHEMIANS:

J Talbot; D Pender R Cornwall (A Barry 44), J Finnerty, P Kirk; R Tierney, S Allardice; L Wade-Slater, K Ward (D Devoy 82), D Grant; A Wright (R Swan 90).

DUNDALK:

G Rogers; D Cleary, S Hoare (L Lotefa 72), A Boyle; C Dummigan, R Benson, S Murray, J McGrath (M Duffy 60), D Massey; D Kelly (S Gannon 60), G Kelly.

Referee: Graham Kelly (Cork).


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More in this Section

Irate Federer loses to join Djokovic through Shanghai Masters exit doorIrate Federer loses to join Djokovic through Shanghai Masters exit door

Pádraic Joyce to be proposed as Galway senior football managerPádraic Joyce to be proposed as Galway senior football manager

Five talking points ahead of Ireland’s Georgia testFive talking points ahead of Ireland’s Georgia test

Mick McCarthy flattered as Georgia coach compares Ireland to Michael FlatleyMick McCarthy flattered as Georgia coach compares Ireland to Michael Flatley


Lifestyle

Brexit and the highs and lows of Guy Garvey's life loom large in Elbow's darkest and most thrilling album yet, writes Ed Power.Review: Giants of All Sizes, Elbow

Clodagh Finn talks to four people who turned their passion for food and health into a thriving enterprise.Good for you: Four people who turned their passion for food and health into a business

The use of crystals for healing has gone mainstream with celebrities leading way.But do they work and are they ethically sourced, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Rock stars: Do healing crystals live up to their hype?

Charlotte Tilbury jetted into Cork this week. Vickie Maye was granted an audience with the make up queen.Why Charlotte Tilbury’s visit to Cork moved her to tears

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »