Bohs downed in derby as Rovers advance to FAI Cup final

Shamrock Rovers are through to the FAI Cup final after beating local rivals Bohemians.

Goals either side of the half gave Rovers a 2-0 win at Dalymount Park.

Graham Burke gave his side the lead, heading home a Jack Byrne corner.

With ten minutes to go, Aaron Greene wrapped up the points by scoring Rovers' second and his second in two games.

Before the winning goal, Bohs were reduced to 10 men when Danny Mandroiu saw red for a dangerous tackle.

The win secures Rovers a first final appearance since 2010.

Rovers will meet either Sligo Rovers or newly crowned league champions Dundalk in the final. They meet in the other semi-final on Sunday.