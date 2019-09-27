News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Bohs downed in derby as Rovers advance to FAI Cup final

Bohs downed in derby as Rovers advance to FAI Cup final
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 09:59 PM

Shamrock Rovers are through to the FAI Cup final after beating local rivals Bohemians.

Goals either side of the half gave Rovers a 2-0 win at Dalymount Park.

Graham Burke gave his side the lead, heading home a Jack Byrne corner.

With ten minutes to go, Aaron Greene wrapped up the points by scoring Rovers' second and his second in two games.

Before the winning goal, Bohs were reduced to 10 men when Danny Mandroiu saw red for a dangerous tackle.

The win secures Rovers a first final appearance since 2010.

Rovers will meet either Sligo Rovers or newly crowned league champions Dundalk in the final. They meet in the other semi-final on Sunday.

READ MORE

Glasgow suffer heavy defeat to Cheetahs in PRO14 opener

More on this topic

Talbot the hero as Bohs progress to quarter-finalTalbot the hero as Bohs progress to quarter-final

FAI Cup wrap: Galway survive early scareFAI Cup wrap: Galway survive early scare

Perth wants Irish football family to back DundalkPerth wants Irish football family to back Dundalk

Shane Griffin: We're a 'free hit' for Cabinteely in FAI CupShane Griffin: We're a 'free hit' for Cabinteely in FAI Cup


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: FAI Cup

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Schmidt shines spotlight on officials ahead of Japan clashSchmidt shines spotlight on officials ahead of Japan clash

Joe Schmidt’s meticulous planning means Ireland shouldn’t be caught coldJoe Schmidt’s meticulous planning means Ireland shouldn’t be caught cold

Schmidt confident Carty will have Ireland on front foot to face Japan threatSchmidt confident Carty will have Ireland on front foot to face Japan threat


Lifestyle

Manners maketh the man.11 things you’ll only know if you’re way too polite for your own good

Grab a blanket and a mug of something hot, and settle down with one of these thrilling reads.We’ve reviewed some of the best new thriller and crime novels to read during autumn evenings

A great day off in Boyne Valley.Darina Allen: Super innovative food to show off superb local ingredients

The desert nation hopes to attract millions more tourists, and will exempt them from some – but only some – of its laws.As Saudi Arabia announces first tourist visas, here’s what foreign visitors need to know

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »