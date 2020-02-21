Bohs defy elements on night of woe for Waterford

Waterford 0 Bohemian 2

A horrid night for football was decided by two defensive mistakes as Bohemian FC got over the disappointment of a Dublin derby defeat to get the better of Waterford FC at a rain-lashed and windswept RSC.

Danny Mandroiu was on target for Bohs. Picture: Sportsfile

Playing with the aid of the conditions in the first half, Keith Long’s side went in leading at the break through an own goal from Sam Bone and a controversial injury time penalty from Danny Mandroiu, and it was a lead that they never looked like relinquishing in the second period.

The visitors forced a total of nine corners in the opening 45 minutes with the closest that they came to scoring with the second of them on four minutes when JJ Lunney’s right-wing delivery to the back post found Danny Mandroiu, but Blues keeper Brian Murphy managed to tip the ball over the bar.

The Blues created their first chance of the half six minutes later when Robbie McCourt played the ball out to the left channel for Matty Smith, who brought the ball onto his right-footed, but Stephen McGuinness got down low to save.

Blues defender Sam Bone put his body on the line to deny Bohs the breakthrough goal on 38 minutes when he blocked out a goalbound effort from Danny Mandroiu before disaster struck for Alan Reynolds’ side four minutes later.

Michael Barker played the ball down the right channel for Kris Twardek, who got past the challenge of Tyreke Wilson with ease before crossing to the back post where the unfortunate Bone powered an attempted headed clearance past his own keeper.

It was the post that denied the Dalymount Park outfit a second goal just two minutes later when Keith Ward picked up a pass from Mandroiu on the left-side of the area, but his shot came back off the post before Murphy somehow managed to keep out the rebound that struck him on the back.

Bohs were gifted the chance to double their lead from the penalty spot in first half injury time when Danny Mandroiu was bundled over in the area by Blues player Scott Allardice and it was Mandroiu who dusted himself down to plant the resulting spot kick past a helpless Brian Murphy.

With the second half failing to really get going as the visitors held onto what they had, it was their keeper McGuinness who did well on 68 minutes as the Blues put together a good move that saw Sam Bone put in a brilliant delivery, but his effort was saved at the near post.

As the conditions failed to let up in the second half, it was Bohs that managed them the better as they kept control of the ball forcing the Blues to play long balls with the only chance of any note for Reynolds’ side coming on 85 minutes when Shane Griffin’s effort from 25-yards was blocked out for a corner kick.

WATERFORD FC: Murphy, Bone, Burley, Odimayo, Wilson (Longbottom `59), Coote (Cummins `81), Allardice (Griffin `71), K. O’Connor, McCourt, M. O’Connor, Smith.

BOHEMIAN FC: McGuinness, Breslin, Casey, Cornwell, Mandroiu (Tierney `90), Lunney, Ward (Wright `83), Twardek, Buckley, McAuley (Grant `74), Barker.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).