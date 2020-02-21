News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Bohs defy elements on night of woe for Waterford

By Adrian Flanagan
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 10:33 PM

Waterford 0 Bohemian 2

A horrid night for football was decided by two defensive mistakes as Bohemian FC got over the disappointment of a Dublin derby defeat to get the better of Waterford FC at a rain-lashed and windswept RSC.

Danny Mandroiu was on target for Bohs. Picture: Sportsfile
Danny Mandroiu was on target for Bohs. Picture: Sportsfile

Playing with the aid of the conditions in the first half, Keith Long’s side went in leading at the break through an own goal from Sam Bone and a controversial injury time penalty from Danny Mandroiu, and it was a lead that they never looked like relinquishing in the second period.

The visitors forced a total of nine corners in the opening 45 minutes with the closest that they came to scoring with the second of them on four minutes when JJ Lunney’s right-wing delivery to the back post found Danny Mandroiu, but Blues keeper Brian Murphy managed to tip the ball over the bar.

The Blues created their first chance of the half six minutes later when Robbie McCourt played the ball out to the left channel for Matty Smith, who brought the ball onto his right-footed, but Stephen McGuinness got down low to save.

Blues defender Sam Bone put his body on the line to deny Bohs the breakthrough goal on 38 minutes when he blocked out a goalbound effort from Danny Mandroiu before disaster struck for Alan Reynolds’ side four minutes later.

Michael Barker played the ball down the right channel for Kris Twardek, who got past the challenge of Tyreke Wilson with ease before crossing to the back post where the unfortunate Bone powered an attempted headed clearance past his own keeper.

It was the post that denied the Dalymount Park outfit a second goal just two minutes later when Keith Ward picked up a pass from Mandroiu on the left-side of the area, but his shot came back off the post before Murphy somehow managed to keep out the rebound that struck him on the back.

Bohs were gifted the chance to double their lead from the penalty spot in first half injury time when Danny Mandroiu was bundled over in the area by Blues player Scott Allardice and it was Mandroiu who dusted himself down to plant the resulting spot kick past a helpless Brian Murphy.

With the second half failing to really get going as the visitors held onto what they had, it was their keeper McGuinness who did well on 68 minutes as the Blues put together a good move that saw Sam Bone put in a brilliant delivery, but his effort was saved at the near post.

As the conditions failed to let up in the second half, it was Bohs that managed them the better as they kept control of the ball forcing the Blues to play long balls with the only chance of any note for Reynolds’ side coming on 85 minutes when Shane Griffin’s effort from 25-yards was blocked out for a corner kick.

WATERFORD FC: Murphy, Bone, Burley, Odimayo, Wilson (Longbottom `59), Coote (Cummins `81), Allardice (Griffin `71), K. O’Connor, McCourt, M. O’Connor, Smith.

BOHEMIAN FC: McGuinness, Breslin, Casey, Cornwell, Mandroiu (Tierney `90), Lunney, Ward (Wright `83), Twardek, Buckley, McAuley (Grant `74), Barker.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).

More on this topic

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho refuses to reveal source of Chelsea tactic leakSpurs boss Jose Mourinho refuses to reveal source of Chelsea tactic leak

First-half goals fire St Pat’s to deserved winFirst-half goals fire St Pat’s to deserved win

Harps devastated by late Derry levellerHarps devastated by late Derry leveller

Dundalk survive Shelbourne scareDundalk survive Shelbourne scare

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

No containment plan to stop Grealish, insists Southampton boss HasenhuttlNo containment plan to stop Grealish, insists Southampton boss Hasenhuttl

Jones backs England to stand up to Ireland's aerial assaultJones backs England to stand up to Ireland's aerial assault

'We've made a hell of a lot of mistakes' - Aston Villa boss Smith wants team to improve focus and concentration'We've made a hell of a lot of mistakes' - Aston Villa boss Smith wants team to improve focus and concentration

5 things we learned from the first Formula One track action of 20205 things we learned from the first Formula One track action of 2020


Lifestyle

Not all trends are created equal. Some are exciting – like first-date butterflies; others are comforting – like ice-cream and Golden Girls reruns.Trend of the Week: Floral free for all

Veterinary medicine is a demanding career, leading to mental health problems for some vets.Elephant in the clinic: Helpline offers support to vets with mental health difficulties

Pearl Lowe turns 50 in April – and she’s got a lot to celebrate. TA look into the reinvention of Pearl Lowe

Bonnie Ryan couldn’t be happier.On a roll: Why Bonnie Ryan couldn't be happier

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »