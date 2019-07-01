News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Bohs and Derry share the spoils

Monday, July 01, 2019 - 11:35 PM

Bohemians 0 - 0 Derry City

Derry carved open the first real chance after five minutes when Ciaran Harkin’s attempted lob failed to threaten keeper James Talbot.

A move between Derry midfielders Greg Sloggett and Barry McNamee and Ciaran Harkin after 15 minutes left Harkin driving a shot towards goal but over the bar. 

Ogedi-Uzokwe had a huge chance to put Derry in front, picking up the ball from Parkhouse before drifting across the box and unleashing a shot towards goal but his effort edged just past the post.

The best move of the game saw Derry denied twice by James Talbot at the feet of Parkhouse before getting his fingertips to a rebounded effort from Ogedi-Uzokwe.

Keith Ward’s powerful free kick gave Peter Cherrie no option but to steer the ball out for a corner.

BOHEMIANS:

James Talbot; Andy Lyons, Michael Barker (Paddy Kirk 39), James Finnerty, Darragh Leahy; Scott Allardice (Robbie McCourt 56), Conor Levingston, Luke Wade-Slater, Ryan Graydon (Sam Byrne 83), Keith Ward; Ryan Swan

DERRY CITY:

Peter Cherrie; Gerardo Bruna, Ciaran Coll, Ally Gilchrist, Eoin Toal; Ciaran Harkin, Jamie McDonagh, Barry McNamee (Aidy Delap 71), Gregg Sloggett; Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, David Parkhouse (Darren Cole 79)

Referee: Sean Grant

Attendance: 2448

