Bohemians v Cork City clash the pick of EA Sports Cup quarter-finals

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 08, 2019 - 06:54 PM

Holders Derry City have been drawn at home to north-west rivals Finn Harps in the quarter-finals of the EA Sports Cup.

Perhaps tie of the round sees Bohemians welcome Cork City to Dalymount Park.

Dundalk will face fellow Premier Division side UCD, while Bray Wanderers will take on Waterford at the Carlisle Grounds.

All ties will be played on Monday, May 27, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

EA SPORTS Cup - Quarter-Final Draw

Bohemians v Cork City

Bray Wanderers v Waterford

Derry City v Finn Harps

Dundalk v U.C.D.

